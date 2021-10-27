Diversity in Hollywood is improving, but representation of Asian Americans and others remains low, report says





Top line Racial and gender diversity among TV workers in Hollywood improved between 2019 and 2020 as streaming services rolled out diverse content to boost subscribers and the demographics continued to change, according to a report from the UCLA on Tuesday, but representation of Asian Americans, Latinos and Native Americans remains under-represented. On the screen. Racial and gender diversity among television workers in Hollywood improved between 2019 and 2020 as … [+] Streaming services have rolled out diverse content to increase subscribers and the demographics have continued to change, according to a UCLA report.

Highlights Global diversity of on-screen talent and writers Pink through shows produced by broadcast, cable and streaming providers, according to the UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report. Colored people with make-up around 43.4% of television acting roles more than their demographic of 42.7%. Improved representation of actors resulting from arise in black and multiracial roles, according to the report, adding that minority groups such as Latinos were under-represented and Native Americans were virtually invisible. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Viewers rewarded shows with more diversity, because shows where at least three out of ten The cast members were not white and received the highest ratings of all viewers, according to the study. Modest improvements in the racial diversity of writers through broadcasting (from 23.4% to 26.4%), cable (from 25.8% to 28.6%) and streaming (from 22.8% to 24.2%) were attributed to more opportunities given to female writers of color, while not matching the demographic makeup of 42.7% of non-white Americans, the report noted. Crucial quote Audiences are drawn to content that features characters they can relate to, wrote study authors Dr Darnell Hunt and Dr Ana-Christina Ramn, they also want to engage with stories written by people who understand how they live. Key context The report examined racial and gender diversity in front of and behind the camera in 461 scripted shows across 50 broadcast, cable and streaming providers between 2019 and 2020. It attributed improving the diversity of the popularity of streaming services and changing demographics. The rise of streaming services has fueled competition among TV providers to meet audience preferences. The report comes as Hollywood pledged to celebrate more on-screen talent and artists of color amid criticism that people of color go unrecognized. Tangent By race and ethnicity, black viewers aged 18 and over spent the most time watching TV, according to a Nielsen report. They consumed television for 44 hours and 14 minutes per week in the third quarter of last year. This figure is 32% higher than that of white viewers who watched 33 hours and 28 minutes of television per week, followed by Hispanics 25 hours and 17 minutes and Asian Americans 21 hours and 43 minutes. Further reading TV Looks More Like America, Viewers Love It, Diversity Study Finds (Associated press) Grammy exit plan to increase the diversity of the show (Forbes) The group behind the Golden Globes announces a diverse new membership following scandals (Forbes)

