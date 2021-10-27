Smithville High wins Premier League in regional walking competition

The Smithville High School Marching Band turned the football field into a theater earlier this month and took home top honors.

The Tigermarching Marching Band received First Division marks in the UIL Regional Marching Competition on October 16, marking the 17th consecutive year that the school has received high recognition.

Not only did the 100-piece bands and dozens of Color Guards put on a show, they also told a story. This year, their show told the classic story of Little Red Riding Hood; trees made of PVC pipes were scattered around the football field with grandmother’s house on one side of the stage.

School group principal Wayne King is proud of his team for advancing regionally, but what he’s most gratified is how much the show’s assemblage has strengthened the link of the group.

Our main goal was to reestablish connectivity with our group while working on this group project, King said. … We wanted to bring back our group family, the feeling of family and oneness as a group working towards a group goal, which is to work on this show and tell a story.

Being able to play this season meant more to King and the students as they weren’t able to do so during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year the squad didn’t play any football matches, and when it did perform, the squad had to sit spaced in the end zone.

Not being close to each other was difficult for the group, said senior Abbey Srushay, as their team have such a strong dynamic with each other.

I mean, we were still a family and it was always great and everything, but it was very different and super weird, said Srushay, who was part of the school marching band throughout college and the high school.

Srushay first bought a clarinet when she was in sixth grade at Smithville Junior High School, and the school’s group principal, Cathy Sherrill, taught her how to play. Since then, Srushay has viewed the clarinet as a source of comfort and motivation.

It makes me feel important, Srushay said of playing. It’s like I have something to say and can say it without even saying a word.

She considers her group mates to be her second family, which has made the reception of the first regional division sweeter.

The group always made me feel like I had a family, Srushay said. My group directors, they have the impression that my parents are not my parents. They are always there for me and they are always there for everyone.

(Being in a group) makes me feel at home, she continued. It makes me feel good to be part of something big, a big group working towards a goal.

As will be Srushays last season, she said she keeps all of her memories with her group mates and looks forward to the subclasses to continue the energy and dynamism of the team.

I hope we get to say it, but I’m really happy with everything we’ve done so far, she said. And I really try to cherish it because I will remember it for the rest of my life and I hope the legacy lives on.

The Smithville High School Marching Band will perform at the UIL Area Marching Band Competition at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pfield in Pflugerville. Thirty groups will compete that day, of which a dozen will qualify for the state competition in San Antonio in November.