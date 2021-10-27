Entertainment
Ice rink coming up to Mohawk Harbor from Schenectady
SCHENECTADY An outdoor rink will arrive at Mohawk Harbor in December, which tourism officials hope will spark new economic activity during the generally gloomy winter season.
The Schenectady River Rink is a collaboration between Discover Schenectady and Flight Entertainment Group, a Philadelphia-based entertainment company that builds seasonal rinks in cities across the northeast, including several in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
The Galesi Group, Metroplex Development Authority, Beekman 1802 and Rivers Casino & Resort have also teamed up to bring the ice rink to the city.
Todd Garofano, executive director of Discover Schenectady, a nonprofit that works to promote tourism activity throughout Schenectady County, said the owners of the business are familiar with the town and contacted after seen economic activity in the Port of Mohawk in recent years.
At the same time, we were really looking to expand our outdoor possibilities in the winter, he said. The tourism sector has rebounded largely thanks to the great outdoor opportunities and assets, so we wanted to try to develop something where people can be outside and enjoy the winter activities while staying close to the warmer indoor activities. .
He hopes the rink becomes an annual tradition, but notes that this year is seen as a kind of pilot program.
A 60-by-100-foot ice rink will begin construction next to the harbor amphitheater at the end of next month and will open in early December. The ice rink should remain operational until February.
Garofano declined to name the prize for bringing the seasonal rink to the city, but said the costs would be offset by sponsorship opportunities and ticket sales.
The group is marketing the event to those who live within a three-hour radius of the city in hopes of attracting overnight visitors. Sponsorship packages with local hotels are also in the works, according to Garofano.
About 20 local jobs are expected to be created through the rink, including security guards, managers and associates to help with the hire. Flight Entertainment has acquired the ice rink for the facility and will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of its operation, including ticket sales and on-site entertainment, Garofano said.
There are some initial investments in terms of infrastructure costs, to bring electricity to the site, but hopefully that money will be clawed back as well, he said. We see this as a long-term project, which also allows us to spread these costs over time.
Druthers Brewing Co., Shaker & Vine and Rivers Casino & Resort will offer dining options under a heated hospitality tent that will be assembled near the ice rink. Beekman 1802, which operates its head office in Mohawk Harbor, will be offering a pop-up store during the holiday season.
Events are also planned for Christmas week, New Years Eve, Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Week.
Seasonal passes are currently on sale for $ 100 plus a service charge. A family pack of four passes can be purchased for a limited time for $ 40 plus fees.
Individual tickets will be available once the rink gets closer to opening, Garofano said.
We were really excited to see this launch, he said.
Seasonal passes for the Schenectady River Ice Rink can be purchased by visiting:flightonice.com.
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: News, Schenectady County
Sources
2/ https://dailygazette.com/2021/10/26/ice-rink-coming-to-schenectadys-mohawk-harbor/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]