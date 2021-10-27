Ice rink coming up to Mohawk Harbor from Schenectady

SCHENECTADY An outdoor rink will arrive at Mohawk Harbor in December, which tourism officials hope will spark new economic activity during the generally gloomy winter season.

The Schenectady River Rink is a collaboration between Discover Schenectady and Flight Entertainment Group, a Philadelphia-based entertainment company that builds seasonal rinks in cities across the northeast, including several in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The Galesi Group, Metroplex Development Authority, Beekman 1802 and Rivers Casino & Resort have also teamed up to bring the ice rink to the city.

Todd Garofano, executive director of Discover Schenectady, a nonprofit that works to promote tourism activity throughout Schenectady County, said the owners of the business are familiar with the town and contacted after seen economic activity in the Port of Mohawk in recent years.

At the same time, we were really looking to expand our outdoor possibilities in the winter, he said. The tourism sector has rebounded largely thanks to the great outdoor opportunities and assets, so we wanted to try to develop something where people can be outside and enjoy the winter activities while staying close to the warmer indoor activities. .

He hopes the rink becomes an annual tradition, but notes that this year is seen as a kind of pilot program.

A 60-by-100-foot ice rink will begin construction next to the harbor amphitheater at the end of next month and will open in early December. The ice rink should remain operational until February.

Garofano declined to name the prize for bringing the seasonal rink to the city, but said the costs would be offset by sponsorship opportunities and ticket sales.

The group is marketing the event to those who live within a three-hour radius of the city in hopes of attracting overnight visitors. Sponsorship packages with local hotels are also in the works, according to Garofano.

About 20 local jobs are expected to be created through the rink, including security guards, managers and associates to help with the hire. Flight Entertainment has acquired the ice rink for the facility and will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of its operation, including ticket sales and on-site entertainment, Garofano said.

There are some initial investments in terms of infrastructure costs, to bring electricity to the site, but hopefully that money will be clawed back as well, he said. We see this as a long-term project, which also allows us to spread these costs over time.

Druthers Brewing Co., Shaker & Vine and Rivers Casino & Resort will offer dining options under a heated hospitality tent that will be assembled near the ice rink. Beekman 1802, which operates its head office in Mohawk Harbor, will be offering a pop-up store during the holiday season.

Events are also planned for Christmas week, New Years Eve, Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Week.

Seasonal passes are currently on sale for $ 100 plus a service charge. A family pack of four passes can be purchased for a limited time for $ 40 plus fees.

Individual tickets will be available once the rink gets closer to opening, Garofano said.

We were really excited to see this launch, he said.

Seasonal passes for the Schenectady River Ice Rink can be purchased by visiting:flightonice.com.

