“Rust” actor says shooting a movie seemed “life threatening”
A cast member in Alec Baldwin’s movie “Rust” said the set was “a threat to life” with cast members openly discussing fears of another deadly Brandon Lee-style shooting on set.
Ian A. Hudson tell TMZ that he was terrified filming a scene where his outlaw character was shot by others using 20 pistols and two guns, all real guns.
“Everyone on the film crew was protected by shields and the camera was shielded,” he said, noting that only the lens could be seen through the shield.
“So it made me wonder to be in front of the camera and sort of between all these fires,” he told the outlet in an interview published Tuesday morning.
“I actually felt the whites hit my face and my body. I could feel the wind from the shotgun blowing off, ”he said, calling it a“ terrifying ”production on a“ rushed schedule ”.
“It was heavy. It was strong. It was life threatening. It was too surreal.
Even before Baldwin accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the New Mexico set cast openly discussed their fears such a tragedy could happen, Hudson told TMZ.
“I was talking to my fellow cast members afterward, and we all agreed how intense it was and how scary and real it was,” the New Mexico local told the outlet. .
“Brandon Lee having passed away in 1993, this conversation has taken place several times between my fellow cast members and me,” he said, referring to the Bruce Lee actor’s son who was shot in a strangely similar accident on the set of The Crow.
“Just you know we’re doing this the same way they did it then, 30 years ago,” he said.
Hudson said he “held his tongue” on a lot of his concerns because he is a “new actor” who “didn’t want to cause trouble.”
“But some of the other actors would check our guns two or three times after the gunsmith gave them to us, whether they were cold or hot,” he said.
The risks that led to Hutchins’ death were especially unnecessary because “they were just trying to make a movie,” the actor told TMZ.
Still, Hudson defended rookie gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed, insisting the 24-year-old ex-model had “done a fantastic job” while “pressed for time as much as she was.”
“I even heard Joel Souza, the director, praise her several times for being as sure as she was and as consistent and quick, too, for keeping up with the busy schedule,” he said of the report. of the director, who was also injured in the shooting.
Gutierrez Reed was only in his second job as the chief gunsmith responsible for weapons on the set.
Meanwhile, it emerged Monday that detectives had recovered two boxes of “ammunition” from the set after the fatal crash, listed as “ammo and loose boxes” as well as “a fanny pack with ammo”.
The inventory of items seized did not specify whether they were real or dummy bullets or blank cartridges.
