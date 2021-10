Century-old Hollywood house featured in James Deans Rebel Without a Cause lists for $ 4.2 million

A century-old South Colonial style house in Angels which appeared in the 1955 film “Rebel Without a Cause” by James Dean hit the market for $ 4.195 million. Located behind hedges with a long gated driveway in the Nichols Canyon area, the property has a four-bedroom main residence and a two-story standalone guesthouse, according to the listing released earlier this month by Douglas Elliman’s Lloyd Ross and David Williams. The house was once home to the late Sid Bernstein, a music promoter and talent manager who brought the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and other British bands in the United States, according to Ross. SHAQ MARKS A BUYER FOR HIS MASSIVE MANOR IN FLORIDA AFTER THREE YEARS “The Beatles used to hang out there,” he said. “It is one of the most prestigious and historic homes in all of Hollywood, like a work of art.” Built in 1912, the property has been meticulously maintained, Mr. Ross said. The lush gardens feature a swimming pool, private porch and mature landscaping. The columned main entrance to the house plays a prominent role against the backdrop of the film’s opening credits and first scene, as a drunk Jim Stark, played by Dean, dies in the street playing tenderly with a toy monkey before the police arrive to take him to the station. THE MOST EXPENSIVE HOUSE IN WYOMING ON SALE The main house has a gallery entrance hall, leading to a formal hand painted dining room to the right and an elevated living room to the left. There’s a gourmet kitchen, veranda, and office space, according to the listing. “Its layout is an artist’s dream,” said Ross. Balconies from each level offer a view of the city overlooking Hollywood to the Palos Verdes peninsula. “ The guest house has a bedroom, a bathroom, a gym and an office. In total, the property has a living area of ​​4,398 square feet, according to the listing. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS It is currently owned by Michael Taverna and Cindy Nelson-Mullen, a couple known for producing and directing the 2012 horror film “Apartment 1303 3D”. The couple, who could not be reached immediately for comment, purchased the property in 2010 for $ 2 million, according to property records. Their real estate agent said they had moved permanently to Italy and decided to sell the Hollywood property.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/real-estate/century-old-hollywood-home-james-deans-rebel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos