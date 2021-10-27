Netflix ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’: 5 Things About The Show With Soni Razdan





Actors and actresses steal all the show, but have you ever saved a moment to think about the talent agents behind them who skip several steps to make sure their client stays popular and successful? Netflix’s upcoming show “Call my Agent: Bollywood” will give us a glimpse into the lives of four talented Mumbai agents who go to great lengths not only to keep their famous clients happy, but also to save their sinking business! From pulling off casting hits to appeasing celebrity egos, the drama never ends for four Mumbai talent agents – Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor and Soni Razdan, who scramble to save their sinking business. Before we get into more details about the Netflix special, if you want to watch other similar shows, you might want to check out “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives,” “Indian Matchmaking,” “Family Karma,” and “The Big. Day ‘. RELATED ARTICLES “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives”: Netflix show criticized for “deaf” content, fans nickname “Frivolous Lives” “Indian Matchmaking”: “Negative” Aparna doesn’t like comedy, will she be able to find her ideal partner? When will ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’ be released and where can you watch it? ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’ is scheduled for release on Friday, October 29. Viewers can subscribe directly to Netflix, via a mobile application store (App Store, Google Play). You can also watch it by signing up for the platform’s free trial. Apart from that, viewers can also opt for different subscription plans provided by the streaming giant. What is “Call My Agent: Bollywood”? What do you get when you mix the glamorous world of Bollywood with wit, madness and emotion – an entertaining and delicious show. Netflix is ​​ready to bring you laughs and drama with ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood, the Indian adaptation of the popular French series Dix Pour Cent, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia. Four savvy and intelligent talent agents deal with fragile star egos and real human emotions to save their agency from closure following the sudden death of the founder. Who is in “Call My Agent: Bollywood”? The original dramatic comedy stars Aahana Kumra, Rajat Kapoor, Ayush Mehra, and Soni Razdan, as talent managers of a well-known talent agency called Art. The show also features appearances by Farah Khan, Lara Dutta, Dia Mirza, and many other Bollywood stars. Who are the showrunners? The funny, quirky and heartwarming take on the world of showbiz is written by Abbas & Hussein Dalal and directed by Shaad Ali, and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia. “At Applause, we have strived to curate and create the best stories from around the world. Call My Agent: Bollywood is a show that has been delightfully reimagined to present the colorful world of Bollywood through heartwarming humor and emotions. We are delighted to work with Netflix to bring Call My Agent to Indian and global audiences, ”said Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment. “We are delighted to partner with Applause Entertainment to bring an Indian adaptation of Ten Percent, a popular French comedy drama series on Netflix. Call My Agent: Bollywood is an Indian take on a captivating mix of offbeat writing and cast wonderful, which makes it a delightful watch, ”said Monika Shergill, vice president, content, Netflix India. Trailer If you have an entertainment scoop or story for us, please contact us at (323) 421-7515

