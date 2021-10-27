Rust actor says scene where he was shot was fatal





A main actor onRustsays a scene where he was shot in the movie seemed to be life threatening. Ian A. Hudson played an outlaw in the film and saidTMZabout a terrifying experience on set when he was exposed to gunfire while the camera and crew were shielded. It made me wonder about being in front of the camera and being in between all this fire. When the bullets were released I felt the whites hit my face and body, Mr Hudson said TMZ. Safety practices on the set ofRustare under investigation by New Mexico authorities after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on set Thursday. Alec Baldwin, actor and producer ofRust, was practicing a cross-weapon fire technique and aimed at a camera when a propeller pistol exploded, killing Ms Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Court documents released by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department show Mr. Baldwin was told the weapon was cold, an industry term meaning it did not carry live ammunition. Mr Hudson said the crew felt so worried that they discussed the fatal shooting of Brandon Lee on the set ofThe crowin 1993, I would talk to my fellow cast members afterwards and we all agreed on how intense it was and how scary and real it was, he said.TMZ. Brandon Lee having passed away in ’93, this conversation happened several times between my fellow cast members and me. People attend a candlelight vigil for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in Burbank, California (AFP via Getty Images) Mr Hudson said that as a new actor he didn’t want to make a problem and kept quiet about his concerns. But some of the other actors who worked on a lot more sets than I did as the main characters, they would check our guns two and three times after the gunsmith gave them to us, whether they were cold or hot. He saidTMZthe risks that led to Ms Hutchins’ death were unnecessary as they were just trying to make a movie. Mr Hudson added that gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez had been under pressure due to the quick filming schedule and had done a good job under the circumstances. Her character was killed in a shootout with lead actor Jensen Ackles.

