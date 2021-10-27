Lyric Stage opens “The Best of Broadway” at the Majestic Theater on October 29







Lyric Stage opens “The Best of Broadway: A Pops Concert” at the historic Majestic Theater on October 29th. Producers Catherine Carpenter-Cox and Christopher J. Deaton welcome audiences and performers to the Lyric Stages 2021/2022: Back With the Best season. The company is celebrating its reopening and the 100th anniversary of its home, the Majestic Theater, by kicking off its 28th season with a Pops concert featuring 100 years of Broadway’s most beloved music.

Lyric Stage celebrates its 28th season

This crowded 100-minute concert celebrates the 100th anniversary of The Majestic Theater and opens the 28th season of Lyric Stages by presenting 100 years of music from 28 of Broadway’s most beloved shows. The Best of Broadway features performances by local favorites Keron Jackson, Amy Stevenson, Feleceia Benton Wilson, Mary Gilbreath-Grim, Markus Lloyd, Catherine Carpenter-Cox, Christopher J. Deaton and emerging artists Sadat Hossain and Jessica Webba.

The 17-piece orchestra will be led by Bruce Greer, who will also be the musical director, pianist and orchestrator of the productions. The evening will also include a preview of the music for upcoming musicals Lyric Stage, Ragtime, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum and Cabaret!

Best of Broadway: A Pop Concert

The Best of Broadway takes place October 29, 31 at the Majestic Theater. The performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. and Sat, with mornings at 2:30 p.m. Sat and Sun. To create better access and in response to the pandemic, Lyric Stage lowered the price of tickets for The Best of Broadway to $ 35. For more information, visit lyricstage.org.

All seats are general admission, so guests can safely distance themselves socially as needed. CDC guidelines are suggested and it is requested that any other guidelines or rules set by the Majestic Theater be followed.

In 2022, Lyric Stage will produce three Tony Award-winning musicals in concert, all with the Lyric Stage Orchestra performing live on stage. The 28th season continues with the following shows:

Ragtime February 1720, 2022, at the Majestic Theater

Set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, and based on the 1975 EL Doctorows novel, Ragtime confronts the timeless contradictions of the history of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, of hope and despair, and what it means to live in America. With music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and a book by Terrence McNally, the original Broadway production was nominated for 13 Tony Awards in 1998, winning 4, including Best Score, Best Book and Orchestrations. This powerful, poignant and fully staged concert production will be directed by Feleceia Benton Wilson and choreographed by Ania Lyons. The 19-piece orchestra will be conducted by Sheilah Vaughn Walker, who will also be the musical director of the production.

A funny thing happened on the way to the Forum, May 1215, at | Majestic theater

Set in ancient Rome, Forum is a festival of uninterrupted musical laughter that combines the 2,000-year-old comedies of Roman playwright Plautus with the infectious energy of classical vaudeville. With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Burt Shrevelove and Larry Gelbart, the original Broadway production was nominated for 8 Tony Awards in 1963, winning 6, including Best Musical and Best Writer (musical ). In 1966, Forum became a blockbuster film starring Zero Mostel. This light, fast-paced, fully staged concert production will be directed by Mary Gilbreath-Grim and choreographed by Kelly McCain. The 18-piece orchestra will be conducted by Vonda K. Bowling, who will also be the musical director of the production.

Cabaret, June 912, at the Théâtre Majestic

Set in Berlin in the late 1920s, and based on John Van Druten’s 1951 play “I Am a Camera” and Christopher Isherwoods’ 1939 novel “Goodbye to Berlin”, Cabaret focuses on the hedonistic nightlife of the seedy Kit Kat Klub. He also explores the dark and tumultuous life in Germany as the Third Reich comes to power. With music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and a book by Joe Masteroff, the original Broadway production was nominated for 11 Tony Awards in 1967, winning 8, including Best Musical and Best Sheet Music.

The original recording of the musicals also won a Grammy. The 1972 film adaptation directed by Bob Fosse, starring Liza Minelli and Joel Gray, won 8 Oscars. This fully staged, entertaining and exuberant concert production will be directed and choreographed by Penny Ayn Maas. The 13-member, all-female orchestra will be conducted by Vonda K. Bowling, who will also be the orchestra’s pianist and musical director of production.

Tickets for The Best of Broadway are now available on TicketDFW.com or by calling 214-871-5000. Tickets for Ragtime, Forum and Cabaret go on sale in November. For more information, visit lyricstage.org.

Lyric Stage

Dallas-based, non-profit 501c3 professional musical theater company, Lyric Stage was established in 1993 by founding producer Steven Jones with a mission to develop and preserve musical comedy, a uniquely American art form. Over more than 25 years of history, founder Steven Jones has honored Lyric Stage’s mission by: producing 125 productions, including 21 world premieres and 2 Off-Broadway shows; working with the R&H organization, Jule Styne Estate, the Moross family et al to restore and produce full orchestral productions of classic musicals.

As Lyric Stage looks into its next 25 years, producers Catherine Carpenter-Cox and Christopher J. Deaton will continue to support Lyric Stage’s mission by seeking ways to evolve and grow in the ever-changing arts landscape, so that future audiences and generations will have access to and be able to experience the American musical.