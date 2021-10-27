Behind the “Boo! »: How the actors of Haunted House scare the guests





Surfacing What does it take to scare someone? Performers at two of New York’s sacred haunted attractions explain the secrets of the shocks.

Angie Hansen knows what she wants: energy, professionalism, a gift for ad-lib. And then someone who really likes to scare people, she said cheerfully. As Creative Director of Blood mansion, a 10,000 square foot haunted house nestled inside a TriBeCa skyscraper, Hansen brings together 60 artists a year, many of whom are Blood Manor veterans. She categorizes newcomers into appropriate roles: clowns, killers, corpse wives, victims crying from silicone wounds. In just three or four days of rehearsing, she teaches them how to terrify the 1,000 guests who enter Blood Manor every weekend night, a Halloween staple since 2005. About two hours north, at Headless Horseman in Ulster Park, NY, David Berman runs drama workshops for spooky seasonal actors. Because it takes more than macabre makeup and vibrant vocal cords to make ticket holders scream.

Jump out of a closet and scream, it doesn’t matter, Berman said.

These hauntings, the industrial term for a variety of haunted attractions, became popular in the 1980s. Spencer Terry, President of the Haunted Attractions Association, a trade group, estimates that there are approximately 1,800 professional haunts in the United States this year. As horror now unfolds in various forms, these destinations offer something entirely immersive, a 360-degree experience that audiences can play in their worst nightmares.

Even as professional attractions evolve into more extreme effects, animatronic monsters, free-falling elevators, rippling walls still depend for the most part on the potential of the human body alone. (Well, the human body and terrifying face paintings.) Yes, you can scare people with jumps, or even gusts of air, said Beth kattelman, professor of performance at Ohio State University. But what people really remember are the characters, the special things people do. Before Michael Jubie opened Headless Horseman almost 30 years ago, he worked as the commander of a mounted police unit in Kingston, NY. He always projects an extreme stoicism, and yet his actors regularly scare him. Oh, I was scared, he said. Oh yes.

In the weeks leading up to Halloween, we spoke to some of the cast of Blood Manor, amid the hustle and bustle of New York City, and Headless Horseman who operates escape rooms, haunted houses and a very spooky corn maze. on 65 acres per half hour. drive from the nearest station on how they cause these fears. While some haunted houses use skilled actors, most fill their ranks with enthusiastic amateurs. Before the pandemic, candidates came for interviews and hearings. Now they usually audition from a distance, scaring the camera. What makes a great haunted actor? There must be at least a little something wrong with you, said Will Szigethy, a longtime actor in The Headless Horseman. But not too much. Most hangouts do background checks. Scott Taylor, a packaging engineer for Avon by day, worked at Headless Horseman for 10 years, nine of which were spent playing a very disturbing clown. You can tell that to the people whose hearts are in it, he said. And you can tell that to the people who are here just for pay. These people usually don’t last very long.

Veterans take newbies under their wings, help them improve their personality, and teach them how to scream without tearing their throats. (The trick: howl from the diaphragm.) Over the course of a season, newcomers will refine the characters to suit their surroundings. . They will also find their rhythms: a horror variant on comedic timing, with a scream instead of a punchline. Halloween 2021 The frightening season is upon us. Make the most of Halloween, safely, with help from The Times. Blood Manor regular Shamia Diaz plays the bride, an asylum escapee. In his bloodstained hands, the role involves a lot of shaking, a lot of shouting, a lot of encouragement to the participants to read the scriptures from the book of Satan. You have to find your own mojo, your own vibe, she said. Because once you’ve found what works for you, you’re unstoppable.

For Dominique Peres, who joined Headless Horseman five years ago as a painfully shy teenager, mojo meant creating a character called Jacket, an exuberant take on a psychopathic killer. The jacket is crazy, has an ax, runs, loves candy, loves making friends, she said. Some artists specialize in frightening jumps, popping up from unexpected corners. Others prefer more psychological scares, approaching ticket holders, whispering in their ears. (Before Covid-19, some hangouts allowed performers to do more than just whisper, but Blood Manor and Headless Horseman have always maintained strict no-contact policies.) Others are more versatile. Amateur psychologists, they vary the fright according to the mood of the room. Jose Torres, who plays Jack, the masked serial killer of Blood Manors, adjusts his attitude with each new group. It’s just a connected energy that comes between you and the people who pass through, Torres said.

This energy, however it is connected, can be difficult to maintain. While a theater actor will perform once or twice a day, a haunted actor can replay the same scene 10 times an hour, for six to eight hours straight. It’s physically trying, said Meagan Donovan, who oversees a haunted house on the Headless Horseman property. You swing an ax all night or just hide in a small space, being loud.

But the adrenaline rush of screaming after screaming makes the performers sway. It’s better than a roller coaster, said Hansen, who spent years playing a Blood Manor victim. It’s better than sex. Better than the best meal you have ever had. The feeling of scaring someone is what makes you want to do it over and over again.

This actor mark also rewards performers in other ways. Applying makeup and picking up a fake weapon gives them a sense of freedom and uninhibition that they might not otherwise feel. For me, the experience has been very empowering, said Diaz. Many also treat haunting as a form of stress relief. They use it as a kind of therapy, said Berman, who plays a disgusting character named Dewey Tewey in Headless Horseman. You cannot, in your daily work, tell someone that you are going to rip off their arms and legs and throw them in the woods.

Every now and then an actor goes too far, continuing to scare a ticket holder who is visibly already petrified. But most know when to quit or even how to lend a helping hand covered in blood, getting people out of a room without breaking their temper. Also, the best scares, according to many artists, are the ones they really have to work for.

Nicole bourbon and William burton, recent college graduates perform a scene set in the sinewy mortuary of Blood Manors. They start with a fright of jumping, then move on to a sequence in which Borbones’ corpse suddenly rises from the table and begs participants for help. Burton likes to meet the eyes of customers who seem to be hard to scare; Borbone tends to rush for them. Usually she gets the reaction she wants. When I make an adult scream and he falls to his knees, she says: I did my job.

Surfacing is a column that explores the intersection of art and life, produced by Alicia DeSantis, Jolie Ruben, Tala Safie and Josephine Sedgwick.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/26/arts/haunted-house-actors-halloween.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos