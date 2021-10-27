Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney attend Wrexham game opener

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds arrive at York Road Lot in Maidenhead

Wrexham’s Hollywood co-owner Ryan Reynolds described football as a ‘deadening’, ‘evil’ and ‘magnificent’ game after seeing his club in action for the first time at Maidenhead.

Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney completed their club buyout in February.

The pair made their highly anticipated first appearance in a Wrexham game on York Road at Maidenhead United.

They saw Wrexham, 10 players, lose 3-2 after firing back 2-0.

The actors were accompanied by a film crew for a documentary accessible to all, Welcome to Wrexham.

Despite the result, Deadpool star Reynolds appeared to be enjoying his first glimpse of British football as he shared photos from the national league game on his Instagram external link .

He wrote: “Football is a stunning, heart-wrenching, magnificent gun of horror, evil and beauty and I never, ever sleep again.”

Until now, Reynolds and McElhenney, both based in the United States, have been limited to streaming Wrexham games due to filming commitments and the pandemic.

But the actors saw a very dramatic opening match, with Wrexham scoring two goals after 22 minutes before seeing a player sent off.

Wrexham fought back to level 2-2 before Maidenhead’s Josh Kelly scored a goal that ensured there would be no fairytale ending on the occasion with the home side winning 3-2.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson had been told in advance that the club’s co-owners would be in attendance, but neither he nor the players met the pair before the game.

“They came by plane and they were trying to keep a low profile, but I imagine it’s pretty hard to be quiet and they let us do it,” Parkinson said.

“We can’t wait to meet them later in the week.

“I’m really disappointed for them that we weren’t able to win at least one draw. But that’s football. It can be a brutal industry.”

Wrexham fan Andy Gilpin said he was “stunned” to see the Hollywood owners in the stands and that their appearance gave fans “a boost”.

“There’s a hype and then there’s an appearance in Maidenhead that’s not really the kind of entry to Hollywood, it’s very low-key pitch, and seeing two Hollywood stars over there at the middle of the podium, we were just stunned, you know, “he said.

“It’s quite a statement to come here to Maidenhead and their fair play for doing it.”

Free star Guy Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator McElhenney have revealed their interest in buying the North Wales club, the world’s third oldest professional club, in September 2020.

Members of the Wrexham Supporters’ Trust voted overwhelmingly to support the takeover two months later after the couple made an online presentation to fans.

The club have been fan-owned since 2011 after a difficult decade that saw them enter administration and lose their place in the Football League in 2008.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said Reynolds and McElhenney recognize “the enormous potential” of the club.

Reynolds and McElhenney immediately invested $ 2million in Wrexham after finalizing their buyout, with their ambition reflected in a number of notable signings – as well as the Parkinson’s appointment – in recent months.

Reynolds said in November 2020 that the goal was to make Wrexham a “global force.”

However, Wrexham has had a mixed start to the 2021-22 season and is 11th in the National League after the loss to Maidenhead.

Wrexham will face Torquay United at Racecourse Stadium on Saturday, October 30.