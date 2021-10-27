Entertainment
Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney attend Wrexham game opener
Wrexham’s Hollywood co-owner Ryan Reynolds described football as a ‘deadening’, ‘evil’ and ‘magnificent’ game after seeing his club in action for the first time at Maidenhead.
Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney completed their club buyout in February.
The pair made their highly anticipated first appearance in a Wrexham game on York Road at Maidenhead United.
They saw Wrexham, 10 players, lose 3-2 after firing back 2-0.
The actors were accompanied by a film crew for a documentary accessible to all, Welcome to Wrexham.
Despite the result, Deadpool star Reynolds appeared to be enjoying his first glimpse of British football as he shared photos from the national league game on his Instagram.
He wrote: “Football is a stunning, heart-wrenching, magnificent gun of horror, evil and beauty and I never, ever sleep again.”
Until now, Reynolds and McElhenney, both based in the United States, have been limited to streaming Wrexham games due to filming commitments and the pandemic.
But the actors saw a very dramatic opening match, with Wrexham scoring two goals after 22 minutes before seeing a player sent off.
Wrexham fought back to level 2-2 before Maidenhead’s Josh Kelly scored a goal that ensured there would be no fairytale ending on the occasion with the home side winning 3-2.
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson had been told in advance that the club’s co-owners would be in attendance, but neither he nor the players met the pair before the game.
“They came by plane and they were trying to keep a low profile, but I imagine it’s pretty hard to be quiet and they let us do it,” Parkinson said.
“We can’t wait to meet them later in the week.
“I’m really disappointed for them that we weren’t able to win at least one draw. But that’s football. It can be a brutal industry.”
Wrexham fan Andy Gilpin said he was “stunned” to see the Hollywood owners in the stands and that their appearance gave fans “a boost”.
“There’s a hype and then there’s an appearance in Maidenhead that’s not really the kind of entry to Hollywood, it’s very low-key pitch, and seeing two Hollywood stars over there at the middle of the podium, we were just stunned, you know, “he said.
“It’s quite a statement to come here to Maidenhead and their fair play for doing it.”
Free star Guy Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator McElhenney have revealed their interest in buying the North Wales club, the world’s third oldest professional club, in September 2020.
Members of the Wrexham Supporters’ Trust voted overwhelmingly to support the takeover two months later after the couple made an online presentation to fans.
The club have been fan-owned since 2011 after a difficult decade that saw them enter administration and lose their place in the Football League in 2008.
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said Reynolds and McElhenney recognize “the enormous potential” of the club.
Reynolds and McElhenney immediately invested $ 2million in Wrexham after finalizing their buyout, with their ambition reflected in a number of notable signings – as well as the Parkinson’s appointment – in recent months.
Reynolds said in November 2020 that the goal was to make Wrexham a “global force.”
However, Wrexham has had a mixed start to the 2021-22 season and is 11th in the National League after the loss to Maidenhead.
Wrexham will face Torquay United at Racecourse Stadium on Saturday, October 30.
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/59058184
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]