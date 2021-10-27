Aryan Khan’s bail hearing today; more allegations against Wankhede: Top updates | Bombay News





In a few hours, the Bombay District Court will resume the hearing of the bail application of Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship. October 2. This is the third time Khan has applied for bail since his arrest on October 3, along with seven other people. Here are the latest updates on this case: > Aryan’s legal team, led by former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, told the High Court on Tuesday that there was no evidence against him in the drug case and that he had been arrested. wrongly. > Rohatgi said on Tuesday the 23-year-old was invited to the cruise as a special guest and no drugs were recovered from him. He also pointed out that Aryan had not been subjected to any medical examination demonstrating that he had indeed taken drugs. > Sameer Wankhede, the area manager of the Mumbai Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureaus (BCN) who is the lead investigator of the cruise drugs case, himself faces a host of allegations, including of corruption. > Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik accused Wankhede of using a forged caste certificate to secure a government post under a reserved quota. > Malik said on Tuesday he received a letter from an anonymous BCN official who said Wankhede had accused innocent people in 26 cases of fake medicine. > On Tuesday, the NCB refused to investigate the anonymous letter sent to Nawab Malik that it passed on to NCB’s director general, SN Pradhan. > Amid allegations against Sameer Wankhede, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed that Maharashtra government ministers are influenced by underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim. > Meanwhile, Aryan Khan has distanced himself from the allegations against Sameer Wankhede. Aryan has no complaints against any NCB leader, including his area manager Sameer Wankhede. He is not affected by these unsavory controversies, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi Mukuk Rohatgi told the Bombay High Court. (With contributions from the agency)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/mumbai-news/not-just-aryan-khan-these-bollywood-celebrities-have-faced-sameer-wankhede-101635299586081.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos