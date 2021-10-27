



|

TAIPEI, October 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / – TheTaiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) has announced a series of exceptional events for the 3rd edition of the Biennial Taiwan Film Festival (TBFF), which will take place from November 3-12 in Angels. The 10-day festival will take place in a hybrid format, showcasing a range of acclaimed Taiwanese feature films and shorts through a series of online and in-person events. 3rd Biennial Taiwan Film Festival returns to Hollywood, in partnership with Taiwan Creative Content Agency Organized by the Angels Chapter of the Taiwanese Academy of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, the 3rd part of TBFF brings together TAICCA as a partner this year. It continues to connect Taiwanese artists to a wider international audience, including the entertainment community in Hollywood. The festival will open with the highly anticipated US theatrical premiere of Man in love, from Taiwan biggest success in 2021, which recently $ 54 million at the global box office. It will be screened in person at that of hollywood iconic TCL Theaters, followed by an exclusive recorded interview with the director YIN Chen Hao. “There is increased global interest in Asian cinema, with the recent influx of Asian movies and TV shows on popular streaming platforms or at award ceremonies,” said Izero LEE, CEO of TAICCA. He added: “Our partnership with this year’s TBFF in Hollywood couldn’t have come at a better time. Along with our participation in the American Film Market, which starts on November, 1st, we want to present Taiwanese cinema more to the American public. The festival will allow us to showcase the growing multitude of talents from from Taiwan incredible creative community and how our film industry continues to thrive and inspire. “ On the theme “The Expanse of Life”, the festival highlights the vitality and dynamic nature of from Taiwan modern life, reflected in the wide range of genres brought in by the festival. From dark comedies to heartwarming family dramas, from political thrillers to LGBTQ feature films, these films represent Taiwan in the most contemporary and realistic way. “TBFF’s partnership with TAICCA will mark an important chapter for Taiwanese cinema this year,” said LEE. “Our role is to bridge the gap between Taiwanese designers and Hollywood, expanding the market for our local designers and ultimately catalyzing the growth of from Taiwan creative industries, ”he concluded. This year’s Biennale was organized by Douglas montgomery, CEO of media consultancy Global Connects and founder / executive producer of the Japan Connects Hollywood Film Festival. The festival will be accompanied by two online industry panels: Foreign Content Potential – exploring the seemingly explosive global demand for foreign language content, and International Co-production – bringing two Hollywood industry leaders, Netflix Eric Barmack and TPaul Miller of A + E Studios, in the fold. In addition, the Science and Technology Division of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles will host a special technical forum: When technology meets filming, what technology can offer? – provide information on how Taiwan can provide the technological resources for the global film industry. Event page: https://taicca.tw/page/tbff Festival trailer: https://youtu.be/454FQoa5AYI Online Festival: https://tbff2021.watchbeem.com/ (Available in US only) About TAICCA ( https://en.taicca.tw/ ) The Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), established in June 2019 and supervised by the Ministry of Culture, is a professional intermediary body working for the development of from Taiwan content industries including film and television, publishing, pop music, ACG, and more. View original content to download multimedia: SOURCE Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA)

The above press release has been provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements contained in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group and do not necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ksnblocal4.com/prnewswire/2021/10/27/3rd-taiwan-biennial-film-festival-returns-hollywood-partners-with-taiwan-creative-content-agency/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos