Celebrating Diversity Through Dance | Local News

For some, dance is simply a movement of the body while for others, dance is a way to express the human condition and a way to tell stories in a way that words cannot reach. Rasika Borse, a faculty member in the dance department at Sam Houston State University, sees dance as more than just body movement.

Originally from Thane, India and also a Canadian citizen, Borse is Co-Director of Bollywood Signature Company, along with Jennah Mohamed. Together, they created a beautiful and educational intercultural project that received a grant from the Canada Council for the Arts Digital Strategy Fund.

At the end of February, Borse and Mohamed formed the idea for Journey Through India, a live dance performance that would follow a young girl and her friend (friend) on a magical journey through the eight states of India and experience the different dance styles. .

The plans quickly progressed once the co-directors found a rehearsal space, and within days of the live show’s August premiere, they learned they had received the grant via Digital Strategy, an avenue that offers artists the opportunity to adapt an existing work or to create a new work to be presented virtually. This allowed them to move forward with a virtual adaptation.

Under the working title, A Virtual Journey Through India, Borse and Mohamed strive to make a meaningful impact among young people by sharing their work through video performances that will be distributed to schools in Calgary.

Diversity and inclusion are such important topics in our lives and our society today. Growing up in the Western world with Eastern roots can sometimes leave individuals like us feeling internally and culturally displaced, Borse said. There are times when we can try to assimilate ourselves in order to fit into the fear of rejection. However, in each of our lives there has been a pivotal moment that shaped our curiosity to learn more about where we came from, a time that makes us realize that each of our individual roots is what makes us unique and unique. that learning from each other and celebrating our diversity is our strength.

After noticing a lack of Bollywood dance training in Calgary, Borse and Mohamed created Bollywood Signature to provide a platform where dancers would have performance opportunities as well as authentic training. They also hope to raise awareness of the impact of various cultures coming together in creative ways.

We want to play a small role in defending the strength of cultural diversity. We hope that distributing this video to schools can promote inclusion and create conversations. We want every child to be proud of where they came from and to stand up for the interests of generations after them, Borse said.

Drawing inspiration from his life outside of work to help him teach, Borse believes that dancers and choreographers are too often tied to their comfort zones.

You need to put yourself in a position that will allow you to think beyond what is easily accessible. My really goal is to teach this to my students every day, encourage them to be inspired, and then go for whatever they think is impossible, Borse said.

Borse and Mohamed are still working hard with A Virtual Journey Through India looking for locations and preparing for the shoot. Despite a busy schedule, the two aren’t slowing down anytime soon. Bollywood Signature has just launched a new season, comprising a three month training program. The company is also planning collaborations with artists from around the world and possibly a second show next summer.