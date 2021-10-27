The truth about Kim Seon Ho’s relationship with ex-girlfriend REVEALED after abortion controversy: report





While much has been said and alleged about South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho since his past love life sparked controversy, a Korean outlet has now released a detailed report from the actors’ side that raises serious questions. According to Dispatch, Kim Seo Ho dated the former weather anchor Ms. Choi. Debunking gaslighting accusations against the actor, the report suggests the two met in 2019 and started dating in March 2020. Although Kim Seon Ho was apparently unaware of his divorce, he would continue the relationship due to his growing affection for Ms. Choi. It was the ex-girlfriend who insisted on keeping details of their relationship a secret, she allegedly lied several things about herself including her whereabouts and details of meeting other guys behind Kim. Seon Hos. However, after confronting her, it was Kim Seon Ho who decided to give her a fresh start after talking about her relationship with a close friend. Later in July 2020, Ms. Choi was found pregnant. According to Kim Seon Hos’ conversation with a friend, the actor was indeed happy with the new blessing. Unfortunately, the two concluded to let go of the baby after a serious discussion. For this, he cooked seaweed soup for two weeks after his abortion. Interestingly, the recipe for the dish was mentioned by Kim Seon Ho on 2 Days & 1 Night, a variety show he has been removed from since the scandal. He was also seen cooking seaweed soup in episodes of his latest series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

The actor officially went to introduce Ms. Choi to his parents without mentioning her past and continued to go out with an abortion. Her friend alleged that Kim Seon Ho was going through a difficult time due to their situation. The report further added a shocking implication of harassment from close relatives of Ms Chois’s ex-husband who threatened the actor. Kim Seon Ho reportedly continued to come to terms with her with expensive gifts and even adopted a dog. The two separated in May 2021, almost 10 months after the abortion. Meanwhile, the actors’ agency has not responded to the revelations made in the reports. The alleged broadcaster in the matter has made her Instagram account private amid the endless controversy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/web-series/news/korean/truth-about-kim-seon-hos-relationship-with-ex-girlfriend-revealed-after-abortion-controversy-report/articleshow/87274302.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos