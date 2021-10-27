Film Forum In-Person Q&A with SPEER GOES TO HOLLYWOOD Director / Producer Vanessa Lapa and Producer Tomer Eliav

Vanessa Lapa is an Academy Award-winning Israeli director and producer. She started out as an accomplished journalist, producing and directing over 100 stories for Israeli television. In 2006, she founded Realworks Ltd., an independent production company specializing in documentary film. His first TV documentary, OLMERT: DOCUMENTARY CONCEALED (2009), about the former Israeli prime minister was hailed as a particularly insightful achievement in Truth cinema. Eight years of preparation, the award-winning documentary THE DECENT ONE (2014) – a glimpse into the mind of SS leader Heinrich Himmler, based on his personal diaries – has been officially selected for Panorama at the Berlinale. Vanessa returned to the Berlinale in 2020, officially selected for ‘Berlinale Specials’, with SPEER GOES TO HOLLYWOOD: a feature-length documentary about another Nazi official – the Reichsminister Albert Speer, one of Hitler’s closest confidants – narrated in his own words. She received the “Best Director” award at the 2021 Jerusalem Film Festival. Additionally, the film won “Best Documentary” at the Israelis Academy Awards (“Ophir Awards”) the same year. Photo by Aline Frisch.

Tomer eliav is an Oscar-winning Israeli producer. Born and raised in Israel, he graduated as a sound engineer and worked as a sound designer and re-recording mixer in the Mixroom, the Dolby-certified mixing scene in Israel for 25 years. Tomer has designed and mixed over 100 feature films (a range of documentaries and short films), mentored and lectured to various film students, and became a member of the Israeli Academy. He is co-owner of Realworks Ltd., an independent production company and post-production studio in Tel Aviv. Photo by Aline Frisch.

Roger berkowitz is Founder and Academic Director of the Hannah Arendt Center for Politics and Humanities and Professor of Politics, Philosophy and Human Rights at Bard College. Professor Berkowitz wrote The Gift of Science: Leibniz and the Modern Legal Tradition (Harvard, 2005; Fordham, 2010; Chinese Law Press, 2011). Berkowitz is editor-in-chief of The Perils of Invention: Lies, Technology and the Human Condition (forthcoming 2021) and co-editor of Thinking about Dark Times: Hannah Arendt on Ethics and Politics (2009), The intellectual origins of the global financial crisis (2012) and Artefacts of Thought: Reading Hannah Arendt’s Denktagebuch (2017). His writing appeared in The New York Times, American interest, Book Forum, Before, Paris review online, Democracy: a journal of ideas, and many other publications. He is co-editor of Just ideas, a series of books published by Fordham University Press. He is the winner of the 2019 Hannah Arendt Prize for Political Thought awarded by the Heinrich Böll Foundation in Bremen, Germany. Photo by Karl Rabe.

Trailer