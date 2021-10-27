Marvel’s Eternals Explained: Disney Plus Release Date, Run Time & More

Marvel studios



The second half of 2021 seesMarvel Cinematic Universethe films are back withBlack WidowandShang-Chi and the legend of the ten ringsalready released, followed bySpider-Man: No Path Homeand – drum roll, please –Eternals. The debut of this alien super-team movie has been pushed back a year due to the pandemic, but the Eternals Final Trailer landed in August and first opinions roll.

The film is directed by Chlo zhao, who won a pair of Oscars for his film Nomadic country, and is written by cousins Matthieu and Ryan Firpo. Eternals is slated for a November 5 release in theaters, but spoilers have started to unfold online immediately after its premiere on October 18 in Hollywood – don’t worry, we won’t be looking at them in this article.

Who exactly are Marvel’s Eternals?

They are the next overpowered group to join the MCU. Marvel Studios has assembled an incredible cast including Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington and super buffWolverine cosplayer Kumail Nanjiani – to complete the team.

The official summarydescribes the Eternals as “ancient aliens who have lived on Earth in secret for thousands of years.”

“Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them to come out of the shadows to unite against the oldest enemy of humanity, the Deviants “, we can read.

Will Eternals release on Disney Plus at the same time as theaters?

No. After Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings‘box office success proved that fans were ready to go back to the cinema, Disney said Eternals will be among the films it will make exclusive theatrical release for 45 days before their launch on digital platforms.

How long are the Eternals?

Eternals run time is 2 hours and 37 minutes.

How are the reviews for Eternals?

Critical reception has been mixed up so far, with a 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes starting Tuesday.

In CNET’s review, we appreciate that “he takes a creative risk with his time-leaping events” but that “his convoluted plot ultimately lets him down.”

The cast of the Eternals

Character descriptions are from Marvel’s official summary – Poor Dane Whitman is apparently too boring for any hype. However, he does become the sword-wielding hero Black Knight in the comics, so maybe the company is keeping it quiet.

The film will reunite Harington and Madden, who played Jon Snow and Robb Stark in Game Of Thrones.

“It never crossed my mind to be in a Marvel movie. I guess I thought this boat had sailed, and it was an absolute shock,” Salma Hayek said in a May interview with Variety. She also told the publication that she was one of the first actors in the film.

Gemma Chan has previously been seen in the MCU asCaptain Marvel‘s Minn-Erva, but Sersi is a different character.

“Sersi isn’t your typical superhero – she isn’t necessarily the best fighter, she doesn’t have the most awesome powers obviously. The bottom line is that she’s an empath,” Chan said. . says Vogue in August. “She has a connection to humans, and to the world and the earth. That’s her strength, so I leaned into that.”

Separately, she said that working on Eternals was a very different experience than Captain Marvel, which employed more studio work and blue screen. Eternals was filmed in the Canary Islands and England, so it uses real environments and mostly natural lighting, as previously reported by IMDbrief.

In December 2019, Nanjiani revealed the fruits of his training – and the intense diet required to maintain it – to play swordsman Kingo in some super buff instagram photos. He is famousused this new physics pretending to be Wolverine (replace Hugh Jackman) and other iconic movie characters for a March 2020 Men’s Health Photoshoot.

“I couldn’t have done it if I hadn’t had a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid by the world’s biggest studio,” he wrote in his original Instagram caption. “I’m happy to look like this, but I also understand why I’ve never done it before. It wouldn’t have been possible without these resources and time.”

His character was also featured in Parking spot, a Lexus promo set in the MCU and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (who directed Avengers: Endgame).

Eternals will deliver two big firsts for the MCU: Brian Tyree Henry, of Godzilla vs. Kong, plays Phastos, the MCU’s first openly gay superhero. And Lauren Ridloff, who you may know as Connie in The walking dead, will be the MCUs first deaf superhero. His character, Makkari, is a man in the comics.

As Captain Marvel and guardians of the galaxy, this film focuses on Marvel’s cosmic comic book characters.

What is the history of the Eternals in the comics?

The Eternals have a comedic history dating back to 1976. They were imagined by Jack kirby, co-creator of the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men, after creating the very similar New Gods for DC six years earlier. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige told The Hollywood Reporter that the film pays homage to the late artist, who died in 1994.

“The whole movie is a love letter to what a man could have done with a pencil, sitting at a small desk on the east coast,” Feige said at the Eternals premiere on Oct. 18.

In the comics, they are an evolutionary offshoot of humanity living on Earth who have greater powers and a longer lifespan. The Celestials, a group of space gods, created them to defend the Earth. The current series, by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Esad Ribi, debuted in January 2021.

We have already seen some Celestials in the guardians of the galaxy films – notably the Knowhere space station (actually the severed head of a celestial) and Peter Quill’s father, Ego, (who took on human form) in the second Guardians film.