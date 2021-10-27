Tickets on sale now for the Stardust Big Band concert

SEQUIM – Tickets are on sale now for the Stardust Big Band performance at the Olympic Theater Arts Center in Sequim on November 7th.

The concert will take place at 2 p.m. at the theater at 414 N. Sequim Ave.

Tickets for the concert on the main stage cost $ 20 and are available at the theater box office from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday or online at OlympicTheaterArts.org.

Founded in 1990, Stardust Big Band is known for its presentations of favorites from the Big Band era of the 1930s and 1940s. Often playing for dancers, Stardust will this time perform some of his favorite arrangements in concert form.

Vocalist Tess Teel will sing several familiar standards, and the ensemble will feature instrumental classics made famous by greats such as Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Buddy Rich, Glenn Miller and Tom Kubis, as well as standards from the Great American Songbook.

Featured soloists will be Bill Cole, tenor saxophone; Ed Donahue, trumpet; Tim Naples, trombone; and George Radebaugh, piano.

The musical director of the Stardust Big Band is Tom Guenther, who is also the conductor at Kingston High School.

Guenther is a graduate of the Washington State University Jazz Studies Program, where he studied with Greg Yasinitsky and performed in the Jazz Big Band.

He is not only the leader of the group, but he also plays the main alto saxophone in the group.

Guenther began his tenure with Stardust in the spring when rehearsals resumed after a year of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He commutes from Kingston weekly to lead the band in rehearsal.

“I am delighted to be a part of the Stardust Big Band,” he said. “Jazz is a uniquely American art form, and it’s exciting to be able to preserve and share this part of our history with audiences young and old.”

Two respected local educators are part of the group.

Bassist Vern Fosket and drummer Steve Burdick, both of Sequim, provide solid rhythm for the Stardust Big Band

Vern Fosket, who recently retired after 28 years leading bands at Sequim High School, is spending at least part of his retirement as a bassist in Stardust.

Ed Donahue, who was a conductor for decades at Stevens Middle School in Port Angeles, is the region’s “first call” trumpeter.

He will play jazz solos as occupant of the “jazz chair” in the Stardust trumpet section.

“Music is my life and my soul,” Donahue said. “I believe in keeping this style of music alive. This is exactly what the Stardust Big Band does. I really enjoy the camaraderie of this exciting group and I am happy to be a part of it.

The other members of the Stardust Big Band are saxophones: Bill Cole, tenor saxophone; John Adams, alto saxophone and soprano; Andy Geiger, tenor saxophone; Al Thompson, baritone saxophone; trombones – Jeff Dingle, Wayne Paulsen, Tim Maples and Cliff Brown; trumpets – Phil Lepper, Marge Rosen and Doug Brundage; rhythm – George Radebaugh on keyboard and Steve Burdick on drums.

For more information, call the theater at 360-683-7326.



