JoJo Siwa: Life is so epic right now | Entertainment

JoJo Siwa is happier than ever.
The “Dance Moms” alum is currently competing on “Dancing with the Stars” and has admitted her life has never been so busy, despite his recent separation from girlfriend Kylie Prew.
Talk to E! News, she said: “Life right now is so weird. It’s unique and so special and so amazing. Really bad words that I haven’t used in a very long time.”
She continued, “Every day I feel different. Every day my happiness is greater. And every day my self-confidence is greater. And every day a thrill is greater.
“Life is so epic right now that I’m just buckled up in the seat belt for the ride. I’m in the driver’s seat, but I’m going 150 miles an hour. Like, Jesus takes the wheel.”
Kylie, 18, stopped being in the audience for the TV show, and it was later reported that the couple decided to quit.
A source said: JoJo and Kylie have broken up. Some [of the DWTS] the actors are aware of the rupture.
The couple started dating less than a year ago and reportedly broke up earlier this month.
Despite the 18-year-old YouTube personality going through a “rough patch,” JoJo has “run” the show “very professionally” and is focusing all of his energy on the competition at hand.
The source added: Kylie stopped attending the show, so she hasn’t been seen in the audience since their split.
JoJo is focused on the competition and gives it all.
Although it is a difficult time for her, she manages DWTS in a very professional manner and always keeps a smile and gives 100%. She doesn’t want to disappoint her fans.
Plus, her dance partner Jenna Johnson, 27, has been “like a big sister to [JoJo]”in the middle of the breakup.
Marking their first month of birthday in February, JoJo exclaimed at the time: “After being my best friend for over a year, on January 8, 2021, I started to call this exceptional human my little one. friend…
“And since then, I’ve been the happiest person I’ve ever been! She’s seriously the most loving, caring, happiest, most protective and most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I can call it mine! Happy a month to my daughter! I love you more and more every day! (sic) “
