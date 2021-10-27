Easy Dupatta draping styles inspired by Bollywood divas that will enhance your look

A dupatta the draped style can dramatically amplify your traditional ensemble. Whether you dress up as a wedding guest, bride or bridesmaid, style your dupatta differently, add glamor to your ethnic look and create a new look. Currently, many dupatta styles have graced the market, which is why it is essential to learn some easy tips for draping a dupatta at home and stand out with your look.

Therefore, we have listed a few icons dupatta drapery styles, inspired by B-Town actresses. These draping techniques are super easy and can be recreated at home without any hassle. These are indeed interesting options to consider. Check it out!

The tight waist

Adding a belt to the waist with Indian attire has become very common these days. This fusion of Indian and Western style definitely creates an elegant look. Actress Dia Mirza used a fancy belt to fix it dupatta with its ethnic ensemble. Even TV star Jasmin Bhasin had her stitch matched dupatta with a belt. The tight waist style had given her body an elegant look.

The sari style

The sari-style drape has been in fashion for years. Kiara Advani chose to drape her dupatta and tucked in at the back of the waist to avoid the hassle of wearing a fluid dupatta. She had associated it with a gharara and an embellished bralette. While bubbly TV star Jasmin Bhasin donned a gray ensemble and draped the dupatta in a similar way.

The lateral fold

The side fold is the simplest drape you can create. This draping technique gives a clean look. Actress, Kajal Aggarwal and the ever-glowing beauty, Madhuri Dixit Nene’s looks demonstrate a carefully pleated dupatta folded over to one side of the shoulder. We can drape it with greyhound lawless or contemporary coordinates.

The Cape Trail

A trailing cape is inspired by western-style outfits. However, it can easily be recreated with a dupatta, just like the designer look of Diana Penty. To create this exquisite style, all you have to do is pin your dupatta well on one side of your shoulder or both shoulders and let the trail flow from the back.

The all-seeing side

Another way to drape a dupatta is to give it maximum exposure and keep it as the highlight of the outfit. Much like the B-Town diva, Sonam Kapoor gently styled it to one side of the shoulder with her rouge anarkali. On the other hand, the actress Kiara Advani displayed her dupatta in the side to see all draped, with her lehenga-choli together. Make sure the dupatta is not crushed, otherwise it will look awkward.

The corset trail

The corset track is the new-age drape, which Shilpa Shetty Kundra chose from designer, Tarun Tahiliani. Although a ready-to-wear blouse of this style is available in the market, you can still recreate this look by simply draping a dupatta with your blouse or by tying it to the shoulders of the blouse, like the singer, the look of Tulsi Kumar.

The drape of the jacket

Drape of a dupatta across your shoulders creates much like a jacket look. Taking cues from Malaika Arora, who donned the look with a dupatta, at Lakme Fashion Week, 2021. She had paired her draped jacket with an intricately designed blouse and a red skirt. While the cutesy actress Sara Ali Khan created the same drape with her black dupatta. So, if you don’t have a cape with your skirt, you can immediately make one yourself.

The round table

This is the easiest way to drape a dupatta. Just wrap your dupatta nicely around your shoulders, keeping the highlights of your dupatta on point. Exactly how Deepika Padukone and Konkana Sen Sharma casually wore their silk dupattas with their ethnic groups. This drape will only look graceful if you are wearing a dupatta which has heavy designs.

The free fall style

If you want to flaunt your dupatta, the free fall style is the best way. Here’s how bubbly actress Alia Bhatt draped it over. Keep it dupatta onto his shoulders and letting it magically flow forward. Even the gorgeous actress, Yami Gautam, had kept her dupatta in freefall style with her glittery blue and gold lehenga cabbage. This drape is the oldest way to drape a dupatta.

The rolling drape

Rolling drape is indeed an elegant style. Just like the Dhak-Dhak actress Madhuri Dixit and TV star Jennifer Winget, you can drape your dupatta by rolling the other end over your arm or wrist. This drape is most appropriate with a lehenga and cabbage, however, this can also be done with a anarkali, salwaar-kameez or any other set of cords.

The shawl drape

We all know how to drape a shawl. Likewise, this can be done with a dupatta. Just drape it from back to front and you’re good to go. Bollywood actress Vidya Balan accentuated the drape of the shawl with her simple orange kurta. Whereas Prachi Desai made the drape appear with a brown anarkali.

The double drape

The double drape is mostly made for brides. Keep one dupatta above the head helps to show off your lehenga while the other is draped tightly over the front like a saree pallu. This interesting draping style was created by Bollywood actresses Neha Dhupia and Bipasha Basu on their wedding day.

Mughal drape

This is a traditional way of draping a dupatta which creates a royal look. One can easily create Mughal drape, like Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, by draping the dupatta over their head and securing one end over one shoulder. That’s it, and you’re good to go.

Aren’t these curtains super easy to create! Try them out.

Image credits: Google Images

