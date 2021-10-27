The story of Ronaldo’s relationship with 2 Bollywood stars to become an affair





Jakarta – As a world football star, Cristiano Ronaldo certainly has many idols. Not only that, it also seems easy to find a partner. Dozens of women fell into CR7’s arms, started to really date, get closer or love one night. In the past he was known as a playboy. This predicate came when Ronaldo became a Manchester United star from 2003 to 2009. The origins of these women are also diverse, ranging from famous models to Bollywood stars, such as Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu. Ronaldo’s relationship with Priyanka Chopra became clearer after a photo of them circulated together. At that time Cristiano Ronaldo was on a pre-season tour with Real Madrid in the United States, it turns out that Priyanka Chopra is starting a career in the Hollywood scene. However, the relationship did not last long. With the great distance between the two, the romance ran aground. It’s another story with Bipasha Basu that’s full of drama. This relationship was established even earlier. The news of the closeness of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bipasha Basu immediately shocked the Indian public. Because the leading model and artist is known to already have a lover named John Abraham. At that time, kissing photos of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bipasha Basu were circulating in cyberspace. But the two have never confirmed that there is a special relationship. After that, Ronaldo also dated Irina Shayk. But after many love stories were born, Cristiano Ronaldo finally fell into the arms of Georgina Rodriguez. He is a figure who managed to melt Ronaldo and fall in love. I never would have thought that the woman who in 2011 became an Au Pair Assistant with a salary of £ 9.50, or around Rp.180,000 an hour, has now become very popular. His fate changed after being courted by Cristiano Ronaldo. Many suspect that the player who is now returning to Manchester United proposed to his lover. Georgina appeared with a Cartier ring worth 11.7 billion rupees and became the most expensive ring among the WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends) of footballing couples around the world. Not only that, Georgina also has a monthly allowance of 1.5 billion rupees per month from her lover. Georgina Rodriguez has given birth to a child she loves with Cristiano Ronaldo, named Alana Martina. (dar / wes)

