KBC 13: Rajkummar Rao says he made his Bollywood debut with a 3-second role in this Amitabh Bachchan film





Actor Rajkummar Rao revealed to actor Amitabh Bachchan on sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 that he made his Bollywood debut with a three-second role in the latter’s film, Rann. Rajkummar and Kriti Sanon will be famous contenders in KBC 13’s new episode Shandaar Shukravar. In the promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, Rajkummar Rao asked confused host Amitabh to stand next to him and look at the camera for five seconds. After Amitabh Obliged, Rajkummar said: In my first movie Rann, I played a three second role in the movie. I really wanted to do a scene with you, but I didn’t get the chance. So I figured that instead of three seconds, I’m going to be able to share the screen with you for five seconds. Amitabh burst out laughing and Kriti asked Rajkummar, “So this is the movie you were talking about?” She then continued to address Amitabh, “Sir, he said you asked him to call you AB ji.” Rajkummar replied, “Sir was my co-actor, so what if he doesn’t remember I was in the movie?” Amitabh Bachchan said: So what? AB is my name what else. Kriti said “No sir” and they all burst out laughing. Amitabh then said he was unaware as he led them to the hot seat. + In Rann (2010), Rajkummar tried out the role of a newsreader. Amitabh played the character of Vijay Harshwardhan Malik, the CEO of a struggling news channel. In the next episode, we will also see Kriti Sanon kneel down and confess her love for Amitabh. As Kriti knelt on the floor, Amitabh rose from her seat and danced with her. He had also shared photos with Kriti on Instagram and captioned it, “Ballroom dancing with the beautiful lady in red – Kriti Sanon !! aah .. brought back these days College and Calcutta …” Read also | KBC 13: Kriti Sanon blushes as Amitabh Bachchan says he’s been complimenting her for years, watch Kriti and Rajkummar will feature in Hum Do Humare Do. Kriti has several other films in the works, including Adipurush, Shehzada, Ganapath, Bachchan Pandey and Bhediya. On the other hand, in addition to hosting the 13th season of his famous Kaun Banega Crorepati quiz, Amitabh will be seen in films like Mayday, Jhund, Good Bye, Brahmastra and The Intern remake.

