Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor eye December for their Bollywood wedding







Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Image Credit: IANS

Even though news of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaifs’ upcoming wedding grab the headlines, their thunder seems to be fading with rumors that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are also eyeing December for their own happiness forever. According to a Deccan Chronicle report, Bhatt and Kapoor have both cleared their calendars for the holiday month and may be heading for the aisle in December. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the promotion of “Brahamastra”

Image Credit: ANI

The duo have the Brahmastra set in the works later this year, but reportedly cleared up the rest of their schedule. Kapoor was scheduled to work on Sandeep Reddy Vangas Animal before the end of the year, but has now reportedly postponed that shoot to 2022, when he is also gearing up for the March release of Shamshera. Bhatt has already wrapped up Darlings, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, the latter being the only film that will need her in January to promote the project. The actress has also filmed for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with mentor Karan Johar, but this project will not see the light of day until the end of 2022. The only other remaining filming is for Jee Le Zara, which will not take place. that when director Farhan Akhtar wraps up filming Pukar and when Kaif and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas fly away. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Image Credit: IMDB

Ranbir postponed filming the animals until 2022; Furthermore, he has Shamshera to promote, which will be released in March 2022. The buzz is that the two are getting married in December, which is why they kept their calendars empty, just like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma did then. that they denied about the marriage before leaving for Italy to get married. Hopefully there will be an official announcement, as the Kapoors usually do, a source told the Indian daily. Around Kapoors’ birthday on September 28, the couple landed in Jodhpur on a surprise trip with rumors spreading in industry circles that they took time out in their busy lives to begin research. places for their wedding. Kapoor, 39, has previously said he married Bhatt. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, the Saawariya star spoke about the pandemic that was hampering their plans to hang on last year. It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn’t hit our lives. But I don’t want to hurt him by saying anything. I want to score this goal soon in my life, Kapoor said at the time. shamshera

Image Credit: YRF

A few months after the interview, Kapoor’s father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, died after a long battle with leukemia. Bhatt and Kapoor have been in a relationship for over three years now and have made it clear that they are here for the long haul and have often been pictured with each other’s family. Prior to dating Bhatt, Kapoor was in a long-term relationship with Kaif and Deepika Padukone. Bhatt was previously linked with actor Siddharth Malhotra, who is now reportedly dating Kiara Advani. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Image Credit: Instagram.com/katrinakaif and Instagram.com/vickykaushal09

Kaif, meanwhile, is said to have left Kapoor or actor Vicky Kaushal with news that the duo had a secret engagement in August and also plan to tie the knot in December.

