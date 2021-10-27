Entertainment
Call My Bollywood Agent: Soni Razdan Talks About His Upcoming Netflixs Show, Says Right Script And Cast Give Lead Actors A Big Opportunity
Veteran actress Soni Razdan, who plays a central role in the upcoming show “Call My Agent: Bollywood”, has appeared in the past three years in more than five projects and has made her presence felt on screen. Although she is an excellent actress and stage performer who in her youth starred in some of the critically acclaimed films like “36 Chowringhee Lane”, “Mandi” and “Saaransh”, to name a few -uns, Soni only recently gets it with movies like ‘Raazi’, ‘No Fathers in Kashmir’, ‘War’, ‘Yours Truely’, web series like ‘Out Of Love’ and ‘The Verdict – State vs Nanavati ‘. OTT Releases of the Week: Call My Agent by Soni Razdan – Bollywood on Netflix, Dybbuk by Emraan Hashmi – The Curse is Real on Amazon Prime Video, Hum Do Hamare Do by Kriti Sanon on Disney + Hotstar and more.
The upcoming show “Call My Agent: Bollywood” revolves around four talent agents and how they manage actor egos and profiles to survive in their talent management business. When asked if the whole system of casting agents and talent management gives actors like her a deserving job, Soni told IANS, “I think getting the opportunity, in particular for older actors like us, is a pretty two-way process. Casting for some projects has to happen first, then the casting agent will contact an actor like me. The opportunity for an actor arises when a character is written for us, a story is made in the form of a movie, web series, or whatever format. So when we talk about the opportunity, it’s not just about my acting or my cast, but also to find a script and a platform to expose this story. ” Call My Agent Bollywood Trailer: Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan are the coolest, smartest and most original talent agents! (Watch the video).
“Now see, not all scripts and all stories can be exhibited on the big screen but can still have a wider reach. Netflix or any OTT platform are those spaces that make these stories come to life. Hence actors like us also find work, ”said Soni, mother of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt. She added: “Yes, my casting in all the projects I’ve done lately has been through casting agents, but the opportunity comes first from the writing. , the whole process of a casting agent and talent management is good, it is very systematic and well organized. ”
Directed by Shaad Ali, ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’, the Indian adaptation of a French series, starring Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor as well as cameos from several Bollywood celebrities – Farah Khan, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Dia Mirza, releases October 29 on Netflix.
