Fateh and Tejo DON the looks of iconic Bollywood characters for Diwali celebration

Outside of the major showdown, the show is set to have a big celebration of Diwali with prominent stars being a part of the celebration like Gippy Grewal, Ravi Dubey, the cast of Choti Sarrdaarni, and more.
Oct 27, 2021 12:38 PM
Bombay
MUMBAI: Udaariyan is one of the most beloved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps audiences hooked. The show rose to success very quickly. They reached the top spots in the TRP rankings and maintained their position with their intense twists in the show.
Currently, the show has seen some major twists and turns. The trio leaves us glued to the screens. Jass will also become a pain for Jasmin, but she will try to manipulate him again. This will now create a major doubt that Jasmin is the reason for all the misery the Sandhus and Tejo face. Will this create a major rift between Fateh and Jasmin and bring Tejo closer to him?
In the next episode, aside from the major showdown, the show is set to have a big celebration of Diwali with prominent stars being a part of the celebration like Gippy Grewal, Ravi Dubey, the cast of Choti Sarrdaarni, and more. Now the exclusive news is that Fateh aka Ankit and Tejo aka Priyanka will be donning the looks of iconic Bollywood characters. Ankit is gorgeous in the look of Mithun Da from Disco Dancer and Tejo is mesmerizing as Shanaya (Alia Bhatt). Gurpreet becomes Simran of DDLJ. It will be interesting to see what Isha aka Jasmin plays.
The show is produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Devirosh Films and broadcast on Colors. It stars Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Isha Malviya.
