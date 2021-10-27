Maharashtra minister says letter reveals Wankhede extortion





Continuing his string of revelations against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) area director Sameer Wankhede, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Minister of State Nawab Malik on Tuesday released a letter he claims to have received. an anonymous NCB official who listed a total of 26 cases where the rules were broken by the BCN team. Mr. Malik also alleged that the officer was illegally intercepting telephone conversations through two private individuals in Mumbai and Thane. In a letter the minister sent to DG NCB for action, serious allegations were made against Rakesh Asthana, former senior NCB boss and current Delhi police commissioner. Rakesh Asthana asked Sameer Wankhede and KPS Malhotra to mentor Bollywood artists by any means necessary, the letter says, adding that the extortion of crore money was demanded and even Mr. Asthana received the share. . Addressing a press conference, Mr Malik said he was not against the agency, but against an individual who was committing fraud. Wankhede used a forged caste certificate to secure his government job. I do not comment on his religion or caste, but only state that he got the job with a fake caste certificate, he said. The minister added that his daughter Nilofer’s call records had been sought by Mr Wankhede. Those who do this will soon be brought before you, he said. The letter named a lawyer Ayaz Khan, identifying him as a friend of Mr Wankhede’s and someone who can enter the NCB office at any time, who allegedly raised money from celebrities. The letter also named other members of Mr. Wankhedes’ team such as Superintendent Vishwa Vijay Singh, IOs Ashish Ranjan, Kiran Babu, Vishwanath Tiwari, JIO Sudhakar Shinde, OTC Kadam, Constable Reddy, PD More, Vishnu Meena, Anil Mane, among others. Mr Malik said that as a law-abiding citizen of the land, he was passing the letter on to higher BCN authorities for further investigation. Mr Wankhede, however, called the letter and the allegations a joke and a lie. He can do whatever he wants. The content of the letter is wrong, he said. Mr Wankhedes’ wife Kranti defended him at a press conference, saying such letters had no merit and her husband had done nothing wrong. Why should we go to court? Those making allegations should go to court, she said. Meanwhile, Mr Malik held a meeting on Tuesday evening with Maharashtra Home Secretary Dilip Walse-Patil to discuss the possibility of setting up an SIT to investigate the extortion allegations against Mr Wankhede. by one of the independent witnesses in the Bollywood cruise drug case in which Aryan, the son of actor Shahrukh Khan, was arrested.

