Crew member posts haunting photo from Rust’s set showing Halyna Hutchins in the church where the shooting took place

A haunting new image posted to social media by a member of the Rust team shows cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in the church where she was shot by a propeller pistol fired by star Alec Baldwin last week. Photo shows the church on the set of the movie in New Mexico where Hutchins, 42, was fatally shot in the chest and director Joel Souza was injured in the shoulder. Cackling is seen standing in front of Baldwin next to the camera. The picture was shared on facebook on October 22 by crew member Serge Svetnoy, who wrote in a separate Facebook post Sunday that he was on the set when Hutchins was killed. NBC News has not verified his statements. Svetnoy wrote in his Facebook post Sunday that he was “neck and neck” with Hutchins when she was shot and her death was the result of “unprofessionalism”, among other factors. “I held her in my arms as she died,” he wrote. “His blood was on my hands. NBC News has not been able to independently corroborate these details. Santa Fe County Prosecutor Mary Carmack-Altwies said The New York Times Tuesday that she did not rule out bringing criminal charges and that “everything is on the table”. His statement comes as details of the shooting of “Rust” paint a picture of a production in disarray. A props veteran told TODAY on Tuesday why he turned down a job on the film due to his safety concerns. NBC News watched a behind-the-scenes video showing gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed handing over several guns to Baldwin days before the tragedy. At one point, Baldwin pulls a gun out of its holster and aims it offscreen during rehearsal, telling the crew he’s ready to film. In a separate scene, another actor hands a long gun to the film’s star, 15-year-old Brady Noon. An expert said that for him it raised red flags. “There are two people on set handling the guns,” gunsmith expert Bill Davis told Miguel Almaguer on Wednesday TODAY. “Me, the gunsmith and the actor, that’s it. No one else has control of these guns, no one at any time.” Baldwin received the gun from Deputy Director Dave Halls, who seized one of three propeller guns set up by the gunsmith on a cart left outside the structure due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to a search warrant affidavit from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. Legal experts say Halls and Gutierrez-Reed could face criminal charges, but authorities have yet to characterize the case as a death investigation or a criminal investigation. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference on Wednesday where it is expected to share more details. It’s unclear whether the fatal blow was a blank shot or a live bullet that experts say should never have been on the set. “If a real live bullet was in this gun, it’s because someone made a terrible mistake,” former federal prosecutor Francie Hakes said Wednesday.

