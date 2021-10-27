Locke and Key season 3 | rumors of release date, cast, trailer and news

Locke and Key will be returning for a third season on Netflix after the streamer granted the fantasy drama an early renewal late last year, which has kept the production of multiple episodes moving at a steady pace.

This will come as a relief to fans given the shock of Locke and Key’s Season 2 ending, which saw an enemy from the family’s distant past unexpectedly resurface.

It looks like this new foe will be a step up from the previous villainous Dodge, with showrunner Meredith Averill describing him as Lockes’ biggest threat to date (via Collider).

The third season focuses a lot more on the family, she said. They are going to face the greatest threat they have ever faced. It really ties them together in a way we’ve never seen before. I can not say more.

Part of our challenge, which we are happy to take on, is that every season we have to surpass the season before it. It’s a challenge, but it’s fun, and I think we’ve been able to do it.

If you can’t wait to return to Matheson for more magical mayhem, read on for everything we know so far about Locke and Key season three on Netflix, including release date rumors, cast, trailer, and more.

Locke and Key season 3 release date

Locke and Key will return for season three on Netflix, but the streaming service has yet to announce exactly when the next batch of episodes will be available to stream.

The fantasy series got an early renewal in December 2020 (via Deadline), allowing the second and third seasons to be filmed back to back, making up for lost time at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In August 2021, the Locke and Key star Darby Stanchfield confirmed in a Instagram post that filming ended on season three, while also giving us a glimpse of some of the keys we can expect to see in the next installments.

Given the advance of production this time around, RadioTimes.com predicts Locke and Key could return sooner than expected, possibly returning to its original launch date in the first quarter of the year.

Well, keep an eye out for an official Netflix release date announcement, so keep checking for updates.

Locke and Key season 3 casting

The Locke and Keys season two finale saw the eponymous family bid farewell to one of their own, Tyler (Connor Jessup), as he prepared to start a new life in Boston for college.

However, fans will be delighted to hear that Jessup is not leaving the series entirely, with Locke’s older brother confirming his return in the upcoming third season.

I don’t think when he leaves at the end of season two that his story is over, the Falling Skies actor said. Decision maker. For me, it was like a new chapter, but it wasn’t like a resolution. So, there is still more for Tyler.

Jessup can also be spotted in the aforementioned Instagram photo of Darby Stanchfields from the set of season three, suggesting that his character is returning to Matheson, possibly for his summer vacation.

Additionally, we can expect more from Locke’s other two siblings, Kinsey and Bode, played by Emilia Jones and Jackson Robert Scott, as they settle into their roles as keepers of the keys.

They’ll have a little extra help this time around, as Aaron Ashmore’s Uncle Duncan has regained her memories, while Stanchfields Nina Locke appears to be the next beneficiary of the Memory Keys powers.

It’s a fluke as Kevin Durand’s menacing villain Frederick Gideon is confirmed to play a major role in the upcoming season, and if the finale is any indication, he’s not kidding.

The Lockes could find more support from their friends at Matheson Academy, with Petrice Jones (Scot), Asha Bromfield (Zadie), Jesse Camacho (Doug) and Eric Graise (Logan) likely to reappear down the line.

It’s unclear if Sherri Saum will reprise her role as Ellie Whedon, who reunited with her son Rufus (Coby Bird) and lost Lucas (Felix Mallard) love in season two, but we can’t tell. blame it if she chose to relocate away from Matheson.

It looks like Griffin Gluck and Laysla De Oliveira won’t be back in season three, given that Dodge has now been defeated, while Genevieve Kang is also unlikely to return after the death of Academy student Jackie Veda. Matheson.

Locke and Key Season 3 plot spoilers: what happens next?

Locke and Key’s Season 2 finale scene featured an echo of the barbarian Revolutionary War soldier Frederick Gideon, who is possessed by what may well be the Black Doors’ most fearsome demon.

Demonic student Eden Hawkins expressed surprise when she found out exactly which of her brothers was attached to Gideon’s soul, but that shock turned to terror when he grabbed her by the ankles and l ‘dropped into a well.

Needless to say, it looks like this new foe won’t take any prisoners, unlike previous villainous Dodge, who developed a soft spot for Kinsey Locke in season two.

The Locke and Key comics, which the series is based on, will apparently be less of a guide in season three, as Gideon is a character who never appeared in the source material.

While some purists might be concerned about the major changes to the original story, it gives next season a sense of utter unpredictability that should allow for viewing from the edge of your seat.

Locke and Key Season 3 Trailer

There’s no trailer for Locke and Key season three yet, but with filming already completed for the next chapter, we may be seeing one in the next few months.

Seasons 1-2 of Locke and Key are available to stream on Netflix.