Queen cancels trip to United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow





When queen elizabeth Returning from a night at King Edward VII Hospital in London last Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced she had returned to light duties. At the time, royal insiders believed she was still planning to attend the opening reception of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow on November 1 and was saving her energy. But on Tuesday, the palace announced the Queen would not make the 1,000-mile trip to Scotland and instead address the meeting dignitaries via video. Following advice to rest, the Queen undertook light duties at Windsor Castle, a statement said. His Majesty has unfortunately decided not to travel to Glasgow to attend the evening reception of COP26 on Monday November 1st. The Telegraph reports that the palace decided to announce the change of plans in advance in order to avoid the onset of a sudden health emergency if she could not attend. A palace source said Sky News that the decision to step down was a reasonable precaution, adding that the Queen hopes other world leaders will still be in attendance. Other family members, including Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Camille, Duchess of Cornwall, still plan to attend the event, where representatives from nearly 200 countries will meet to discuss plans to reduce carbon emissions. Earlier this monthThe Queen was heard over a hot mic discussing her hopes the event would lead to serious climate action from attendees, saying it was really irritating when they speak, but they don’t. According to Times, she is being treated by the royal doctors and has more events planned for next week in Scotland. The palace did not disclose the reason the Queen was taken to hospital last week, but did mention that she was there for preliminary inquiries in a statement. The BBC later reported that she had visited for practical reasons and had been seen by specialists, adding that the visit was unrelated to COVID-19. Although the Queen initially started making video calls in response to the pandemic, she now incorporates them into her schedule as part of her light duties. On Tuesday, the palace released photographs of the Queen speaking in two virtual engagements. From Windsor Castle, she spoke with ambassadors from South Korea and Switzerland, who were calling from Buckingham Palace. On Wednesday, Prince Charles represented the Queen in person at a ceremony of honor at Windsor Castle where the stage actress Maureen Lipman was made Lady Commander. More great stories from Vanity Show Sparring and slurring with Gore Vidal

How Pickleball Wowed Everyone From Leonardo DiCaprio To Your Grandparents

Kate Middleton and Prince William look to America

Wait, are AirPods still cool?

No More Martinis: the queen advised to give up her favorite drink

Demi Lovatos Alien Stuff Reaches New Heights

How the FBI discovered a real Indiana Jones in, of all places, rural Indiana

Love is a crime: In one of Hollywood’s craziest scandals

The Definitive Guide to the Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2021

From the archives: Irreconcilable distances

Sign up to The Buyline to receive an organized list of fashion, book and beauty purchases in a weekly newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2021/10/the-queen-cancels-un-climate-change-conference The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos