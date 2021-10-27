Sheriff says “we suspect there have been other live rounds” on set





Props master Neal Zoromski chats with CNN. (CNN) Longtime Hollywood prop master Neal Zoromski turned down an offer to work on Rust after being invited by producers to fill two roles on set, an approach he believed was flawed. Zoromski said he was asked to hold two jobs, one as a gunsmith and the other as an assistant props master. That premise is wrong, Zoromski told CNN Anderson Cooper. It’s just a huge landscape to cover, even for a seasoned pro. Zoromski explained that if you load a gun, you’re right next to the camera. If you are an assistant master of props then you are in the background loading the wagons, checking the clamps, making sure the trunk is loaded and unloaded and repeated over and over. There is so much going on between the foreground and the background and having to cover that amount of territory, and doing it well, is a challenge, even for a seasoned pro, he added. Zoromski said he had doubts about the job as he spoke to various people on the production team about numbers, budget and staffing issues that needed to be addressed. We were negotiating over several days, we had sort of had ups and downs with numbers and rostering, Zoromski said. Zoromski said he voiced his concerns and needs during the negotiation, but they were not immediately addressed when presented to producers and staff.

