Santa Fe County Sheriff Says Baldwin Fired “Suspected Round” on “Rust” Set





Investigators believe they recovered the “lead projectile” and shell casing from the ammunition that hit and killed the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injured director Joel Souza.

“The facts are clear: a weapon was handed over to Mr. Baldwin. The weapon is functional and fired live ammunition, killing Ms. Hutchins and injuring Mr. Souza,” Sheriff Adan Mendoza said at a conference. joint press between Sante Fe County. Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office.

Around 500 rounds of ammunition – a combination of blank bullets, dummy bullets and live bullets – were seized overall, Mendoza said. He said they believed the lead projectile fired from the weapon had been recovered from Souza’s shoulder.

A total of three guns were seized near the incident, Mendoza added. In addition to the one allegedly shot by Baldwin, one was tampered with and did not work and the other was plastic.

The evidence will be submitted to the FBI for further processing, he said. Those near the shooting have been questioned and authorities are also seeking to continue questioning the more than 100 people who were also present in different parts of the filming. Baldwin, gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez and deputy director David Halls cooperated with investigators, according to Mendoza. What happened According to an affidavit for a search warrant, Souza said he was shot in the shoulder and Hutchins was killed as Baldwin practiced firing a propeller pistol during rehearsal for the Western at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe. The director told investigators that Baldwin was “sitting on a bench in a church building and practicing a cross-draw,” the affidavit states. A cross draw occurs when a shooter pulls the gun out of a holster on the opposite side of the body from the shooting hand. Souza also said that Hutchins “complained about his stomach and grabbed his midsection” after the shot. Authorities said Wednesday they recovered footage from the camera, but believe there is no image of the actual incident. As investigators examine what led to the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of “Rust,” the The Santa Fe County District Attorney said in an interview with CNN’s Josh Campbell that determining how the gun Baldwin fired was loaded with suspected live ammunition would play a key role in the decision to prosecute the case. “We don’t know how those live rounds got there,” District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told CNN on Wednesday. “And I think that will probably end up being sort of a pivotal point in whether a decision is made regarding the charges.” Carmack-Altwies said any decision to lay charges, she said, could take weeks or months. “This is a large and complex investigation,” she told CNN. Carmack-Altwies said that although the case had received intense attention, she would not make the decision to lay charges due to outside pressure. “I will not make my decision based on this pressure,” she said. “The decision will be based on the law and the evidence, period.” Safety concerns An affidavit for a search warrant for the film set filed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and obtained by CNN affiliate KOAT contained information that deputy director Halls, who handed Baldwin the weapon fire, “cold gun” had shouted. Souza confirmed to investigators that he had heard the term “cold firearm,” meaning the weapon did not have a blank cartridge or a cartridge that contained explosive gunpowder. During the investigation, Halls admitted to investigators that he had not checked all the cartridges loaded in the weapon before the fatal shooting, a detective wrote in a search warrant affidavit released Wednesday. Detective Alexandria Hancock described her talks with Halls and Gutierrez as follows: “David indicated that when Hannah showed him the gun before continuing the rehearsal, he only remembered three rounds. ‘he should have checked them all, but didn’t and I can’t remember if she spun the drum. “ Investigators added the request to search the van after questioning several members of the film crew, including Gutierrez, who told investigators the weapons used during the filming were stored in a safe inside the pickup truck or the “propeller truck” that only a few people had access to and the combination. Although Mendoza said on Wednesday that an alleged live bullet killed Hutchins and injured Souza, Hancock said in the document that Gutierrez told investigators: “No live ammunition is ever kept on the set.” “David indicated that the incident was not a deliberate act,” the detective wrote of the interview with Halls. According to the affidavit, a pickup truck used to store weapons and accessories on the set of “Rust” in Santa Fe was searched for evidence prompted by interviews with the film crew. The van was searched for firearms, ammunition, a gun safe, fingerprints, bodily fluids and residue, the detective said. “Hannah advised on the day of the incident, she checked the ‘dummies’ and made sure they weren’t ‘hot’ cartridges,” the warrant says of the ammunition used on set. As the guns were secured inside the van, “ammunition was left on a cart on the set, unsecured,” Gutierrez told investigators. The gray two-tier cart also contained a Western-style belt and other prop ammo. Halls has previously been accused of failing to follow security protocols during productions in 2019, two people who worked closely with him told CNN. Maggie Goll, an IATSE Local 44 accessory maker and licensed pyrotechnician, said in a statement to CNN that while working on Hulu’s “Into the Dark” anthology series in February and May 2019, Halls neglected to organize safety meetings and systematically did not announce the presence of a firearm on the set to the crew, as is the protocol. On Wednesday, Mendoza invited those with additional information regarding the decor or additional information to contact the sheriff’s office. “I think there was a certain complacency on this set,” he said. “I think there are some safety issues that need to be addressed by industry and maybe the state of New Mexico, but I’ll leave it up to industry and state to determine what they need to be. . “ Halls and Gutierrez did not respond to previous CNN requests for comment. Hollywood reaction Baldwin was seen visibly upset after the shooting on the set of “Rust” and said he was “fully cooperating” with the authorities. “There are no words to express my shock and sadness over the tragic accident that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, a deeply admired wife, mother and colleague,” Baldwin tweeted after the tragedy. “I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to explain how this tragedy happened and I am in contact with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son and all. those who knew and loved Halyna. “ Hutchins, who was a wife and mother, is deeply mourned in the Hollywood community and remembers her kindness. The incident also sparked further discussions about the use of ammunition on film and television sets. Over the weekend, at least one television production – ABC’s “The Rookie” – changed established procedures regarding firearms. “The Rookie’s” new policy will require the use of airsoft guns, which are low-power replica firearms that typically fire plastic pellets. Filmmaker Ava DuVernay said on CNNI’s “Amanpour” that real guns “shouldn’t be on sets” and that “there is no reason to still have live ammunition on set.” DuVernay said she quit using real guns on set five years ago and hopes the tragedy will spur change in the film industry. “I think you’ll find more teams will say we don’t want it and more directors will say no. And I doubt there will be resistance much longer,” DuVernay told Christiane Amanpour. “Unfortunately, the tragedy has put us in a situation where, you know, this can help our industry.”

CNN’s Julia Jones, Kay Jones, Jenn Selva, Susannah Cullinane, Andy Rose, Cheri Mossburg and Henry Hullah contributed to this report

