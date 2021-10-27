Hollywood pushes gun ban after ‘Rust’ shoot, some push back – The Hollywood Reporter

Theatergoers screamed and stooped in the 1903s The great train heist showed a sinister outlaw pointing a gun straight at the camera and firing point blank at the audience. The heartbreaking fourth shock would become one of the most iconic moments in movie history, and the film has been credited with launching the first blockbuster genre: the western. It also arguably sparked the love affair between Hollywood and guns, with guns becoming as common and everlasting on film sets as gaffers and catering.

Yet an October 21 tragedy on the set of another western, Rust – where Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza while performing a cross-draw with a loaded gun that he was told was safe to handle – could very well change the position of the industry towards direct and even less than direct arms.

“It can’t happen again,” says Black Panther cinematographer Rachel Morrison, the first woman nominated for an Oscar in photography for the film 2017 Muddy. “Never. The technology is there to do most things without live fire.”

Ok Cassian Elwes, who produced Lee Daniels’ Butler and the next science fiction movie in New Mexico Robots: “The time has come to say that we should not even shoot blanks on the targets. Unfortunately, we live in a society where guns are part of the culture. Screenwriters use guns for excitement, effect, drama, comedy. Weapons are everywhere. I hate them on set.

Productions already relied more and more on airsoft guns (which simulate a light kick with a plastic BB but don’t use explosive gunpowder), then adorned postproduction footage with CG flashes. .

Lucifer Co-showrunner Joe Henderson recalls a production reunion two years ago when the question popped up: would it be easier and cheaper these days to use CGI for account shots? given all security checks related to the use of live weapons? He was surprised when the answer came back yes.

“It was a real eye opener for me,” recalls Henderson. “Usually there is this assumption that there will be real weapons. The fact that it is more affordable and safer to use CG has made it a no-brainer to change, but this is only one of these. things you never think about watching. I was excited because it was one less risk and it seemed like a win-win. “

A vigil in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for “Rust” director of photography Halyna Hutchins, who passed away on October 21.

Sam Wasson / Getty Images

Following the Rust tragedy, other shows follow suit. ABC The recruit Showrunner Alexi Hawley announced on October 22 that the production will no longer use quarter or half-load blanks when filming Nathan Fillion’s drama. “There will be no more ‘real’ weapons in the series,” Hawley wrote. “The safety of our actors and our team is too important. All risk is too much risk.

And a proposed new law could override the filmmakers’ decision – at least in California. Democratic State Senator Dave Cortese released a statement on Oct. 23 saying he planned to introduce legislation banning live ammunition and firearms from film sets and theatrical productions. “There is an urgent need to tackle the alarming work abuses and safety violations occurring on the set of theatrical productions, including unnecessary high risk conditions such as the use of live firearms,” Cortese wrote. . “Our entertainment industry needs to do a better job of ensuring safe working conditions for our hard-working teams. “

The push comes at a time when teams from the International Alliance of Theatrical Employees (IATSE) are pushing for improved security in general as they seek a new contract with the studios. “When fundraisers or studios or producers cut corners, people get hurt,” Morrison said, “whether it’s coming home tired of working long hours, taking bad decisions because we lack sleep, hire an unskilled team because they will work more affordably, rushing to the set and skipping proper protocol like safety meetings and checking every room in the gun barrel. ‘armed.

Still, some say guns that can only fire blanks (which can still be dangerous if mishandled, but are highly unlikely to be lethal) shouldn’t be banned along with capable weapons. to fire live ammunition (like the old weapon used in the Rust the tragedy).

There are many ways that film sets can be dangerous when safety procedures aren’t followed – from falls and explosions to car chases and brawls – and early reports breaking down what went wrong. Rust suggest that a myriad of common sense measures have been ignored, which could make this an outlier.

“I think he’s sure to have blanks on the set [if working with qualified professionals and protocols are followed]”said cinematographer Dan Frenkel, who is also a gunsmith with decades of experience.” There should never be live ammunition on set. [The Rust shooting] was improper handling of a weapon.

A group of gunsmiths and fencing masters led by Gary Truers (Jurassic World) posted a joint statement on Instagram on Tuesday night, similarly suggesting that the issue was competence rather than having guns on sets. “The incident was caused, in part, by producers who were unwilling to hire competent people in accordance with our long-established and tested firearms safety procedures,” he said. the post office. “We are aware of many violations… that have occurred on this production. Exactly how many violations and which ones will be confirmed by investigation, but we believe the evidence will show that this tragedy was a protocol failure and not due to the need for new or additional regulations. “

Advocates of the switch to CG point out that the audio from the gunshots is already an added effect in post-production. While Henderson adds that CG visuals are becoming so mainstream that they have already started to change what audiences consider “real.”

“I’ve talked to people who put CG mouth flashes on real mouth flashes because they didn’t look ‘real’,” says Henderson. “We train to see [CG flashes], and it has become part of the visual language. As with the silencers: The silencers don’t sound like they do in the movies, but we’ve watched enough movies that the silencers sound like this with our heads, so that’s what is used. “

For others, even though there is some loss of verisimilitude in action cinema, there is a feeling of “Who cares?” “Nothing beats the cost of a living,” says Elwes. “There’s enough capability with CGI to make shootouts really cool. Anyone who makes films … realizes that it could have been them.

Rebecca Keegan, Carolyn Giardina and Lesley Goldberg contributed to this report.

