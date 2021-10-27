Filming on Alec Baldwin’s Set: Police Recover a Bullet Fired by an Armed Actor Used When He Shot the Director of Photography | US News

Police claim to be in possession of the “lead projectile” fired by the weapon used by actor Alec Baldwin when he shot dead a director of photography on the set of his new film, Rust.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said the projectile is suspected to be a live projectile, but cannot be confirmed until further testing is done.

Around 500 cartridges were recovered overall, including blank cartridges, dummy cartridges and what investigators suspect to be “live” cartridges, the sheriff said.

He added that it is still too early to say whether criminal charges will be laid.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said a “full and thorough investigation is essential” but that “if the facts and evidence and the law support the charges, I will prosecute at that time.”

District attorney said it was too early to say whether Alec Baldwin, pictured, or anyone else will be charged with the shooting



Asked whether Baldwin could be charged, the district attorney said “all options are on the table at this point.”

She added, “There is a bridge and it will take a lot more facts, corroborated facts, before we can meet that standard of criminal negligence.”

Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed and director Joel Souza was hospitalized after a gunshot Baldwin stood unloaded on the set of Rust last Thursday.

Halyna Hutchins died after being punched in the chest.



The bullet that killed Ms Hutchins was recovered from Mr Souza’s shoulder, Sheriff Mendoza said.

Mr Souza, who has now been released from the hospital, was standing behind Ms Hutchins when she was shot in the chest after the gun was unloaded.

Sheriff Mendoza has confirmed that Baldwin, assistant director Dave Halls and the film gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have all been “cooperative” and have spoken to detectives.

Halyna Hutchins is pictured with her back to the camera and wearing a white hat in what is believed to be the final image of her. Photo: Serge Svetnoy / Facebook



Halls had previously been fired from his role in the film Freedom’s Path in 2019 after a gun unexpectedly discharged on set, injuring a member of the crew, a producer of the film said.

Halls had shouted “cold gun” before handing the gun to Baldwin on the set of Rust, incorrectly stating that there were no live ammunition, according to a search warrant.

Questions were also raised about the experience level of Ms Gutierrez-Reed, 24, the daughter of Hollywood stuntman Thell Reed, who was in charge of gun and gun safety on set.

Analysis by Greg Milam, American correspondent It’s unusual for investigators and prosecutors to take so long to appear before cameras in a case as high-profile as the Alec Baldwin shooting. What the sheriff and district attorney had to say six days after this incident confirmed much of what we had already learned from the publication of an affidavit that the police presented to a judge to obtain a search warrant. . From the bullet they recovered from director Joel Souza’s shoulder, they still suspect it was an actual bullet fired by Baldwin. How he got into the gun remains a mystery. They interviewed the actor on several occasions with gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director Dave Halls, the three people who handled the weapon prior to filming. But to the clamor of answers on whether someone will face criminal charges, they remain convinced it’s still too early to tell. A methodical investigation into a complex incident, which is the center of international attention, will inevitably take longer than some would like. They want answers: How did the live bullets get into the gun? How did two people who police say inspected the weapon not notice these live ammunition? Were propeller cannons used for target practice during breaks in filming? But the sheriff, so careful not to let his personal opinions cloud public messages, has blurted out a thought that will reverberate far beyond New Mexico. I think there was a certain complacency on this set, said Adan Mendoza. On whether complacency equates to negligence that could lead to manslaughter charges, they were unwilling to speculate. The industry says live bullets should never be near a movie or TV. Whether this is the case, with fatal consequences, leaves very big questions.

After the shooting, reports emerged as crew members had expressed concerns about gun safety and a Baldwin stuntman accidentally fired two shots without knowing a gun was loaded.

When asked what he thought of the actual weapons used in the making of the film, Sheriff Mendoza said: “There was a certain complacency on this set and I think there are safety concerns that need to be resolved by industry and possibly by the state of New Mexico. “

The press conference comes after what is believed to have been the final image of Mrs. Hutchins was released yesterday.

He shows her standing in front of Baldwin before the actor accidentally shoots her.

The cinematographer can be seen wearing a beanie with headphones and back to the camera, while Baldwin can be seen in a costume.

Court documents reveal that Baldwin was rehearsing when he slipped the gun over his body and pointed it at a camera.

Baldwin said he was heartbroken by the incident and is fully cooperating with the investigation.