WarnerMedia’s Box Office-HBO Max Experience Gets Mixed Results – The Hollywood Reporter
In Cameron Crowe’s 1996 movie Jerry maguire, the character of Tom Cruise wonders if young athletes will one day turn pro: “It’s like popcorn in the pan. Some pop… some don’t.
This is a line that the president of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Toby Emmerich and his boss, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Entertainment, Ann Sarnoff, can relate. Apart Conspiracy : The devil made me do it, Godzilla vs. Kong and Dune – the latter two were produced by Legendary – almost all of the 2021 releases so far have failed to meet the already modest box office expectations, including In the heights and The suicide squad, or adult dramas such as crying macho and The Many Saints of Newark.
But there was a major advantage, according to Sarnoff and WarnerMedia chief Jason Kilar. All of the studio’s 2021 theatrical releases are offered simultaneously on HBO Max in the US Dubbed “Project Popcorn,” the controversial Pandemic Era initiative – devised by Kilar – was designed to inflate the new service of streaming WarnerMedia and allowing Emmerich’s team to keep the pipeline flowing.
Many 2021 films had been delayed from 2020 and included the types of smaller, mid-range titles the studio was already planning to move away from after a number of failures in 2019.
Project Popcorn ends at the end of 2021 and the initiative only applies to the United States; abroad, Warners’ 2021 releases opened exclusively in theaters. The studio’s last two high-profile releases this year are king richard, with Will Smith, and Matrix: Resurrections.
Kilar – who became Hollywood’s No.1 Enemy when the Hybrid Exit Strategy was first unveiled – says the experience made the most of a bad situation, especially because people elderly are reluctant to return to the cinema. “A lot of other people were selling their movies to Netflix and Amazon,” Kilar said in a recent interview with Hollywood journalist. “We provided service to the movie theaters. And we worked hard to make sure we were also thoughtful and generous with the talent. “
HBO Max now has 69.4 million subscribers worldwide, including 45 million in the United States, compared to 57 million worldwide and 38 million in the United States at the end of September 30, 2020. The original films were the main driver of growth due to a lack. of content from the series side due to COVID-19 production delays.
Others have a different point of view. “A lot of these movies would have made more money without HBO Max,” says one financier. “There was more interest in creating the streaming service than in serving their shareholders.”
It’s unclear how much a date-and-date release on HBO Max cannibalizes box office revenue, just as it’s unclear how much piracy hurts.
Dune opened for $ 41 million nationwide over the weekend of Oct. 22-24, the best performance of any “Project Popcorn” title. Even the rivals were impressed (they say $ 50 million would have been a solid opening for a sci-fi epic in normal times).
Globally, Dune has earned north of $ 223 million to date. Legendary, which funded 80 percent of the big-budget tent, and Warners wasted no time in announcing plans for a sequel featuring director Denis Villeneuve and star Timothée Chalamet. Dune 2 will open on October 20, 2023. (A sequel was Legendary’s call.)
As Discovery’s $ 43 billion offer to buy WarnerMedia looms – no one knows who will stay and who will go to the movie studio side – Emmerich continues to implement a major course correction he just started. before the COVID-19 crisis.
The schedule for next year is small and medium-sized films. Instead, they’re 24/7 event movies, starting with Matt Reeves’ The batman, with Robert Pattinson, March 4. Three more live-action DC superhero films follow; Black adam (July 29), Flash (November 4) and Aquaman 2 (December 16). Other photos from the 2022 event include Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore (April 15), the musical biographical drama by Baz Luhrmann Elvis (June 3) and Lot of Salem (September 9).
In the pre-pandemic era, Warners released 18 to 23 theatrical titles. The new edict: make 12 feature films for the big screen and 12 original films for HBO Max, give or take, according to insiders. For example, there are so far nine films on the big screen in 2022; that number could reach 11, according to sources.
Sarnoff says there will be no more day and date releases and has confirmed that it will be 45 days before a title hits HBO Max. “And, no big surprise, the ones we’re releasing are the ones we think are working. I’m not just talking about the size of the budget, but also the gender and behavior patterns of people, ”says Sarnoff. “I would love to put dramas and comedies on the biggest screen possible; it’s just now that they open. Honestly, they weren’t opening before COVID either.
