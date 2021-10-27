Entertainment
Afro-Latino actor Allen Maldonado: “Visibility is everything”
ABC’s reboot of The Wonder Years aims to take millions of viewers back in time to tell the story of a 1968 middle-class black family in Montgomery, Alabama. But for Allen Maldonado, who plays Coach Long on the series, the power of his Afro-Latino identity comes from the fact that viewers who look and sound like him feel represented on television today.
I just think visibility is everything. Representation is everything. And the visual representation is even more powerful, Maldonado told NBC News. It’s something that I embrace more knowing that there are a lot of people, a lot of Latinos who are like me Afro Latinos who have darker skin tone and want to be recognized. I am honored to be a part of this tribe.
Fans will know Maldonado for his roles as Curtis in Black-ish and Bobby in The Last OG But while these characters were still maturing into adulthood, his character in “The Wonder Years,” Coach Long, is a strong black man.
Maldonado, 38, is inspired to play his character from black history that his family taught him offscreen.
My Rowing Moms, which is 20 minutes south of Montgomery, sticks, where each house is about a mile, he said. My mother came out of her middle school class when Martin Luther King was assassinated. My great-uncle and my grandmother used to tell me that they had to walk to school and the white kids and the white bus driver intentionally splashed mud on them when it rained, even though the bus driver lived next to my grandmother.
The experience of listening to his family’s words and seeing the pain in their eyes as they shared their stories, Maldonado said, helped him relate their past to the reality of his character in 1968 in Montgomery.
On screen, the TV show draws on nostalgia to recreate parts of that era. But it also tries to entice viewers with familiar experiences happening today.
Growing up mom and dad gave me the police talk on how to behave around cops, Don Cheadle recounts at the start of the series pilot as a much older version of Dean Williams (played by Elisha Williams) , the 12-year-old protagonist of the series. There was a presidential election that created a racial divide. And there was an influenza pandemic that they believed would kill a million people around the world. But that was in 1968, and that’s the state our country was in.
Maldonado grew up and went to high school in Rialto, California. But the actor spent many childhood summers with his father’s Puerto Rican family in the Wagner Projects of East Harlem, New York, as well as with his mother’s black family in Ramer, Alabama.
Asked about the Latino side of his family, Maldonado said his father moved with eight siblings from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to New York City when he was around 9 years old. The actor remembers meeting his father at the age of 7, two weeks before his father died. But spending time with her Puerto Rican family afterward nourished her mixed identity.
Like many other mixed people, you certainly understand that you are more, said Maldonado. Often as you grew up, at first you felt like you weren’t enough, that you weren’t black enough or Latin enough. But over time, I told myself that I would be more.
The idea of owning his heritage, and the recognition of what it means and signals to others, always motivates him.
There is a kid right now who is going to be able to watch the things that I do and be inspired. When I was growing up there weren’t really many people who looked like me, looked like me, playing those particular roles, he said.
To all the mixed kids who maybe feel less, you are more, ”said Maldonado,“ and it’s something I preach just because I know what it feels like.
A major story arc involving Coach Long will be revealed on Wednesday night (October 27) in the sixth episode of the ABC series.
