One of Hollywood’s biggest bombshells is now Netflix’s most watched movie

posts for quite some time, in part because irony has been lacking in the Netflix charts and the top ten have been mostly dominated by television. Even now Guy Ritchies King Arthur and the legend of the sword is in tenth place in America beyond the usual list of trending TV shows (You season 3, Squid game, Maid, Maya and the Three, etc.). I expect the movies to make a comeback when the all-star western The more they fall beginnings and the Army of the dead prequel Army of thieves arrive Friday, followed by the mega-movie Dwayne Johnson / Gal Gadot / Ryan Reynolds Red Notice November 12. But for now, Best Picture is one of Hollywood’s biggest recent box office disasters. Yes, people are briefly interested in what is still one of the final ones. Don’t do that! tents in recent years.

I wrote a lot about the $ 175 million king arthur film, which received poor reviews and grossed just $ 148 million worldwide when the film opened in May 2017. Without questioning, it was a classic example of all that went wrong and a refutation of all current conventional wisdom (even now). Just because people know King Arthur doesn’t mean they want to see a movie version or the character needs a Batman begins-style origin story. Charlie Hunnam isn’t the next Tom Cruise any more than Taylor Kitsch or Armie Hammer were, while the movie saw King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table kick ass together in the sequel! thing. It also offered little medieval spectacle that could not be found on HBO channels. Game Of Thrones. Oh, and don’t spend hundreds of millions on reshoots and redesigns trying to turn your two star movie into a 2.5 star movie.

King Arthur is one of those characters, like Tarzan, Peter Pan, and (to a lesser extent) Superman that Hollywood insists audiences want to see onscreen in a big-budget action adventure just because that they have heard of it. Damn, even Star wars as a brand, couldn’t get people interested in a young Han Solo movie, which is another example of almost doubling your budget to make a movie not so much better or worse but just different than what was intended. It is always worth mentioning that among all the post-Batman begins attempts to revamp or revive an existing IP address and turn it into an action hero, the only really successful Guy Ritchies Sherlock holmes franchise ($ 525 million and $ 545 million in 2009 and 2011 on a combined budget of $ 115 million) had a star in the cast (newly-landed Robert Downey Jr. Iron Man and Thunder in the tropics) and was not an origin story. The two were arguably Sherlock’s last adventures.

I saw again Legend of the sword earlier this year on HBO Max in preparation for Zack Snyders Justice League since his favorite movie is Excalibur. I felt in 2021 the same way I did in 2017. Everyone’s giving it their all, and there are a few tracks where Ritchie’s specific British gangster sensibilities shine through. However, the dynamic and fantastical first reel, with a climax and overkill, is made questionable by a confused, generic Arthur pulls the sword and must learn to come to terms with his fate as the only true king in the middle. In terms of the mistakes Hollywood continues to make, Ritchie long before releasing this Arthur was a thug since the public prefers Han Solo to Luke Skywalker. First of all, Hunnams Arthur is a pretty cool guy. Second, look at what happened when they put the emphasis on Luke Skywalker’s moral shades of gray in The Last Jedi and gave us a Han Solo feature film.

King Arthur and the legend of the sword was a truly spectacular (and predictable) box office disaster. He was frankly overshadowed in 2017 by the spectacular successes of Warner Bros. Wonder woman (hey … a character the audience really wanted to see and haven’t seen in their own movie yet), Dunkirk and This as well as the spinoffs of Zack Snyder and Joss WhedonJustice League. I was hoping for Lionsgate and Taron Egertons Robin Hood ($ 86 million on a budget of $ 100 million) was the last of its kind, but Henry Goldings condemned-from-the-start Snake-eyes ($ 37 million / $ 88 million) proved me wrong. And even now we were getting prequel franchise starters to story like DisneyArtemis Poultry and Netflix owns The old guard. There are a billion reasons audiences didn’t care about the movie in 2017. Does that mean anything other than grim laughs that they are pouring it (comparatively) home in 2021?

Well, let’s see if we start seeing more actual movies in their daily top ten lists again. For those who don’t venture into theaters, Legend of the sword is a larger-scale production and HDTV-worthy offering than a stereotypical Netflix premiere. It is certainly a larger image than the currently popular Night Teeth or the geezer teaser of Bruce Willis / Frank Grillo Reprisals. This is partly why James Camerons Titanic Currently ranks tenth among movies although everyone (above a certain age) has seen this masterpiece at least twice. If you missed king arthur in theaters, it’s a mostly harmless watch while you fold the choice of laundry streaming. This again shows the value of movies actually played in theaters, even in the age of streaming, even though those movies haven’t really hit theaters. That’s part of why Netflix shelled out for Sony’s first pay-TV window starting next year. Audiences may pretend that they don’t need movie theaters, but they still love to watch movie movies.