Halloween actor James Jude Courtney helps a food bank





Actor James Jude Courtney has stopped by Harvest Hope Food in Colombia.

COLUMBIA, SC A Hollywood actor known for scaring audiences was in the Midlands to highlight hunger. James Jude Courtney, better known as * Michael Myers * in Halloween movies, came to Harvest Hope on Wednesday. Courtney has played the iconic slasher movie villain in the last two Halloween movies, the most recent of which, “Halloween Kills.” But on Wednesday, there was no scary business — he joined the Harvest Hope volunteers and participated in a drive-through food drive. “It’s something that is very close to my heart,” he said. “Harvest Hope is doing an amazing job and the generous people of the Midlands in this community have been investing in Harvest Hope and investing in the community for a very long time.” For Courtney, it was a homecoming as he grew up in Columbia and attended Lower Richland High School. He is also a graduate of the University of South Carolina. And the fight against hunger is something that fascinates him. “It breaks my heart that in the richest country in the world, millions of children go to bed hungry,” he said. “And if these kids go to bed hungry every night, their brains aren’t developing, they can’t compete in school. If they can’t compete in school, they can’t compete in the market. work … then they are doomed to a life of poverty, drug addiction, abuse and possibly incarceration. ” Harvest Hope says you can still use canned fruits and vegetables with meat and peanut butter. To find out more, visit the Harvest Hope website. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wltx.com/article/news/local/michael-myers-halloween-harvest-hope/101-6c2281f8-9fe5-443a-b87d-4f40df8a6fd0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos