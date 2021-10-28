Taiwanese actor featured on China ‘Dune’ poster, black actor deleted | Taiwan News





TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A personalized “Dune” poster for the Chinese market has sparked controversy after removing a black actress seen in other versions and replacing her with a Taiwanese actor. On October 24, The China Africa Project’s Twitter account pointed out that the poster had excised British actress Sharon Duncan-Brewster, who plays Liet-Kynes. Her exclusion is notable because she is the only actress to have been withdrawn from the American poster and not seen in the Chinese version. In the tweet, which was then inexplicably erased, The China Africa Project compared Duncan-Brewster’s exclusion to the downsizing of black actor John Boyega in the Chinese poster for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”. A screenshot of the archived tweet can be seen below.

(Screen capture Web.archive.org) In the original US poster for “Dune,” Duncan-Brewster’s head appeared just to the lower right of Jason Momoa, who plays Duncan Idaho. In the controversial Chinese version, Duncan-Brewster has been deleted, and under Momoa appears an image of Taiwanese actor Chang Chen (), who plays Dr Wellington Yueh. Another notable addition to the Chinese poster not seen in the US version is Dave Bautista, who plays Glossu Rabban. It is currently unclear whether the decision to remove Duncan-Brewster was made by Warner Bros. or Legendary East, the film’s distributor in China.

American poster for “Dune”. (image from Warner Bros.) Based on previous Hollywood flattery, many believe Duncan-Brewster, whose parents are from Trinidad and Tobago, was removed because of the color of her skin. Meanwhile, Chang appears to have been included to attract Chinese audiences. Chang’s role as Dr Wellington Yueh has led to speculation of greater submission to the Chinese public, as his character converses in fluent Mandarin with Timothee Chalamet, who plays protagonist Paul Atreides. However, Chang explained to CNA way of life that the idea that he speaks Mandarin in Chalamet came from Denis Villeneuve, who felt that the main character can speak several languages ​​and that Yueh “represents someone from Asia”.

Poster “Dune” for the Chinese market. (image Douban) It should be noted that the US version of the poster featuring Duncan-Brewster was also seen in China. Nevertheless, the modified version did not go unnoticed in China, among users of the social media platform. Douban the round panoramic for its composition: “Ultimate pile of heads.” “So ugly.” “I just threw up.” “I can also make this poster.” “They added Chang Chen.” “Why did Chang Chen hide half of his face? “Previous official posters were pretty good until this epic disaster.” Comparison of American and Chinese posters for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” showing Boyega greatly diminished in size in the Chinese version. Finn from Star Wars (who happens to be black) and Chewbacca (who happens to be Wookiee) get fucked in China. HT @asmuniz pic.twitter.com/ATpvcd51L6 – Ray (@raykwong) December 1, 2015

