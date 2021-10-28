Nitu Chandra Srivastava on Hollywood Debut Never Back Down: Revolt: A Dream Come True





Actress Nitu Chandra Srivastava is set to make her Hollywood debut with Never Back Down: Revolt, the fourth installment in the multi-starrer action franchise. Read also | Get First Day First Show, our weekly cinema newsletter, delivered to your inbox. You can register for free here Directed by Kellie Madison, the film also stars Michael Bisping, Brooke Johnston, Diana Hoyos and James Faulkner. The project presents Nitu as a fighter who is kidnapped and forced to fight in fierce underground fights to gain her freedom against a gang that runs the combat trafficking network. The actress, a martial artist herself, said Never Back Down: Revolt was the perfect launch pad for her. Never Back Down: Revolt is a huge and exciting project for me, to be chosen for my first Hollywood action movie is a dream come true as I am a martial arts star and have been waiting to make a hardcore action movie since my childhood. What better way to start my Hollywood career from an action genre, Nitu said in a statement. The actress is known for her leading roles in films like Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye !, 13B and for producing the National Award winning Maithili language film Mithila Makhaan. The 37-year-old actor said she landed the role in the upcoming action thanks to her martial arts skills. Coming from different forms of martial arts and especially mastering Taekwondo (4th Dan), I practiced everything for a long time. In the end, those skills made me so strong physically and mentally, which helped me land the role. I remember practicing them endlessly and recreating them later on set in front of the camera … I now look forward to the release as I look forward to fans all over the world to see my work and give it away. the same kind of love, she added. Produced by Sony Motion Pictures Worldwide and Mandalay Pictures, Never Back Down: Revolt is scheduled for release on November 16.

