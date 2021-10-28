Tampa actor to bring grandpa Munster back from the dead in upcoming monster movie





For the first time in over 50 years, one of America’s favorite TV families is rebooting on the big screen and will star with a Tampa Bay-related actor. As Halloween draws closer, director Rob Zombie has announced three of the biggest actors in his upcoming film, “The Munsters,” and released several promotional photos with the cast featuring Herman, Lily and Grandpa Munster in full costume and makeup. . One of those actors is Daniel Roebuck, who will play Grandpa, the eccentric vampire. He considers Tampa home after marrying local director Tammy Roebuck. “[Rob Zombie] said, ‘Yeah, I wanted to ask about that: how do you feel about playing grandpa? ”Roebuck said about his call from the director of the film asking him if he wanted the part. really the biggest role of a lifetime. “ Grandfather Munster was made famous by television legend Al Lewis, who set the bar high. “I could never be Al Lewis,” Roebuck said. “Al Lewis defined the character so precisely that I don’t think it would be possible to approach Grandpa without approaching him first through Al Lewis.” Roebuck is convinced that he will be able to bring this character back from the dead; he’s a monster movie superfan and he has a room filled with masks, props, and hundreds of other collectibles. It also has an entire section devoted to the Munsters. READ Tampa Homes Sought For Film Productions; owners earn thousands a day But his preparation for the role began when he was young. Roebuck has a photo of him as a child, dressed as Dracula. Yet from an early age he began performing as a vampire magician and eventually joined the circus as a vampire clown. “It’s a role I’ve been preparing for since I was little,” he explained. “I became obsessed with monsters, monster makeup. It was my young obsession. I wore Wolfman Frankenstein makeup all the time. I loved it.” After hundreds of television and film roles including Fugitive, Final Destination, CSI and Lost, Roebuck landed the role he was born to play. “People react and love it,” he commented. “Maybe we could do more. You know, wouldn’t that be something? [We could] put it back in our popular culture. “ READ Hallmark film actor in St. Pete finds parallels between personal life and lead role Meanwhile, Roebuck’s other passion is his faith. He launched A Channel of Peace, a nonprofit organization “dedicated to producing and supporting films and other multimedia projects and efforts that provide insight into the advancement of family, faith in God and values ​​of love, forgiveness, good works and gratitude. . “ He thinks there is a connection between his faith and the role of his dreams. “I think God gives us all the opportunity to know our future,” he said. “If I only knew at 12, 10, 11 [years old] that I was going to be Dracula is because He wanted me to know it. “ “The Munsters” originally aired from 1964 to 1967. The film does not have an official release date but is slated for release next year. CONNECT WITH FOX 13: Download our free news app Subscribe to our daily newsletter

