“Rust” actor says crew and cameras were protected by “shields” during his filming scene





“Rust” actor Ian A. Hudson, in his first leading role in a big movie, playing an outlaw shot by sheriffs, described shields in place to protect the team and cameras during the scene of the shooting, but admitted to feeling exposed as a performer. Hudson said in an interview with TMZ, he wanted [his] language, but noted that veteran actors double and triple check the weapons given to them by the gunsmith to make sure they were cold or hot, abbreviated on the board for empty or loaded with a live cartridge that could be a ball or a blank. Several blank bullets were fired at me in several takes. I felt pieces of blanks hit my body and my face. I felt the [sic] a loud thud from the shotgun cartridges hit me in the chest. I was reassured that this is normal once again, Hudson said in a Instagram post. In the TMZ interview, Hudson explains the existential impact filming the scenes had on him, describing them as intense, frightening and real. Having been shot multiple times and faking my death for the camera enlightened me in every way. It was life threatening, it was too surreal, he said. I think the gunsmith, having been pressed for time as much as she was, was doing a fantastic job, Hudson told TMZ. In fact, I even heard Joel Souza, the director, praise her for being as sure as she was and so consistent, and quick, too, to keep up with the busy schedule. Blaming the industry as a whole, Hudson said some things were still done the same way they were back then, 30 years ago, when actor Brandon Lee was killed while filming The Crow. This tragedy could have been avoided, Hudson wrote in his Instagram post. I feel like I literally dodged a bullet. I am shaken, selfish, scared and humiliated, grateful to be alive. CNN reached out to Hudson, but his manager said he was turning down further interviews at this time. The film producers said in a statement to media Friday that they were unaware of the prop safety concerns before the fatal shooting. “The safety of our cast and crew is a top priority for Rust Productions and everyone associated with the company. Although we have not been made aware of any official complaints regarding the safety of guns or accessories on the set, we will conduct an internal review of our procedures We will continue to cooperate with Santa Fe authorities in their investigation and provide mental health services to the cast and crew during this tragic time, Rust Movie Productions said. LLC. On Monday, a source close to production told CNN “Regarding safety, there have been three full safety meetings since production started and they had a full safety meeting on the day of the accident. “, adding” This notion that no one was Addressing security from Covid protocols to weapons on set and procedures is not true. It is not 5 minutes (meetings). “

