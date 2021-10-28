The issue of firearms training could absolve an actor of negligence, says attorney general

Attorney General Jeff Harris said a question of negligence on the set of “Rust” following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins could boil down to the level of firearms training that actor Alec Baldwin received.

“It can ultimately come down to a question of whether the actor was properly trained in handling firearms, and that would come down to the production company, and that could absolve Baldwin of negligence,” said Harris, who did not not represent any party involved in the incident.

Baldwin’s production company El Dorado Pictures was producing the next film. Neither a representative for Baldwin nor El Dorado Pictures immediately responded to CNBC’s request for comment.

The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin a loaded gun on the set admitted to investigators he had not checked the gun carefully enough, according to a search warrant released Wednesday. The Santa Fe County Sheriff also confirmed on Wednesday that there was a real bullet in Baldwin’s revolver and that investigators found even more suspected live bullets on the set.

Harris served as lead trial counsel in the Lan Jones v CSX case and secured an $ 11.2 million verdict on behalf of the family of cameraman Sarah Jones, who was killed while working on the movie “Midnight Rider”.

He told CNBC’s “The News with Shepard Smith” that gross negligence was likely committed on the set of “Rust.”

“I honestly think if you have a movie set where you have live ammunition interspersed with dummy ammo and interspersed with white, that’s the kind of activity that reaches the level of gross negligence, and I think someone , in the end, is going to be charged with at least criminal negligence in this case, ”Harris said.