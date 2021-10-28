Universal Broadway Adaptation Hits The Speed ​​Bump – The Hollywood Reporter





It will take a little longer for Elphaba and Glinda to be seen by the wizard, and a little longer for the audience to see. Bad. Universal’s adaptation of one of the greatest musicals of all time was scheduled to begin in March in Atlanta. But the start of production has now been pushed back to June and it will move to the UK, according to multiple sources. Hollywood journalist. The delay, according to insiders, will allow filmmakers to gain production efficiencies online, as Bad will be the first production to set on the stages of Sky Studios recently built by Universal in Elstree. The project does not have an official green light and is technically still “in development”, although the Bad the film’s producers – Marc Platt, who also produced the stage iteration, and David Stone – and director Jon M. Chu have been asked to go full steam ahead. The delay is the last wrinkle of the saga to bring Bad on the screen. Universal has been developing a live-action feature film since 2004, a year after making its Broadway debut and has become one of three shows – with The Lion King and The Phantom of the Opera – generate more than a billion dollars in ticket sales. The musical, an adaptation of the novel by Gregory Maguire, is a riff on the famous Wizard of Oz story, telling the friendship between the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch. The Broadway version has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. Stephen Daldry had been attached to lead the project for years (and most likely would have shot it in the UK, but left after scheduling and creative conflicts). Despite years of development, the script is still being written. The film is a priority for Universal, which has weathered recent box office hiccups with Cats (73.8 million gross dollars worldwide) and Dear Evan Hansen ($ 15.1 million) but has also seen success with Oh mom! ($ 611 million) and Wretched ($ 441 million). Bad, the studio hopes, will be a beloved four-quadrant film also based on intellectual property. This story appeared in the October 27 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

