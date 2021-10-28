Red, White and Infusion: Spooky Selections from Boones





Boones Halloween Beer Selections

Courtesy photo Halloween is tomorrow. It originates from an ancient Celtic festival in the 8th century. Nowadays it is very modernized and commercialized. Well see a wide variety of costumes worn. But we can’t wear it either, it’s quite cold at night. As a result, many trick-or-treaters will be disguised as skiers and snowboarders. And maybe they would have just come off the slopes. There will be a lot of leftover candy from the busy night. If you decide to help your kids or friends eat it, why not pair it with some wine or beer. Here are some options to explore. Red wine: To match the theme, I suggest the 2018 Concha y Toro Diablo Black Cabernet Sauvignon. This is one of my last favorites, real value for money. The grapes come from the region of Valle del Maule in Chile. Winemaker Hector Urzua had spent a fair amount of time in France and Australia, specializing in his favorite grape, Syrah. But he didn’t add anything to this 100% Cabernet. The winemaking techniques he used gave it a darker color, a deep, fleshy palate that ends quite smooth. An ideal companion for any meat dish but also for all desserts and chocolate candies. White wine: The 2019 Phantom Chardonnay is incredibly delicious. So that also matches our selections here. Part of the Bogle family, it is named after a ghostly figure who wanders their cellar at night. Scary or what ?! And if you don’t believe it exists, just read the back label. The grapes used in this wine come from the Clarksburg appellation in California, which is a highly sought after area. 16 months in oak barrels give it multiple rich layers, a smooth and creamy texture on the palate. It finishes slightly sweet from French oak but also tropical fruits that burst all over the place. Beer: This is without a doubt the best choice for our setup. A skeleton on the label, darker and full-bodied on the palate. Ladies and Gentlemen, I present to you the Dead Guy Ale from Rogue in Newport, OR. Winner of numerous awards, this Maibock-style German beer is suitable for every season. However, it’s best drunk on a cold night after a trick-or-treat event, for example. It contains 6.8% alcohol by volume and has a rich, filling flavor. Perfect with your Twizzlers or on its own.

