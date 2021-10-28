‘Rust’ actor describes life-threatening shooting scene before fatal accident involving Alec Baldwin

An actor who was in a different scene involving guns on the set of the movie “Rust” talks about his “life threatening” experience.

Several members of the cast and crew have spoken in the wake of the accidental shooting in which Alec Baldwin unloaded a gun at the set he believed to be unloaded. The incident resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza injured.

New Mexico based actor Ian A. Hudson spoke to TMZ about his experience filming a previous scene involving guns. Hudson played an outlaw who is ultimately shot. While filming his death scene, the actor explained that he noticed a lot of things he thought were dangerous when it came to handling guns and making sure the actors and the team were safe from harm.

Hudson noted that there were cameras and a team positioned behind him on the set in the direction of real blank loaded cannons firing. While at the scene and therefore directly in the line of fire, he said they were protected by shields.

“It made me wonder about being in front of the camera and between all these fires,” he told the outlet. “When the bullets were released when they shot me, I actually felt the bullets hit my face and body, and I could feel the wind from the shotgun blow off.”

The actor said he recalled feeling a sense of danger on set as all ammunition was discharged whether or not it was blank.

“It was heavy. It was strong,” he said. “I was talking to my fellow cast members afterwards and we all agreed how intense it was and how scary and real it was.”

Rust Movie Productions did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Since the accidental shooting resulted in the death of a crew member, many have compared it to the incredibly similar 1993 incident on the set of “The Crow” which left actor Brandon Lee dead. Hudson noted that the cast discussed this incident even before Hutchins’ death.

“This conversation has come up a few times,” Hudson told TMZ. “We’re doing this the same way they did it then, 30 years ago. You have to check and make sure.”

Thankfully, Hudson explained that some of the other cast on set with more gun experience than him did actually check their guns whether or not they were told the guns were safe to handle or not.

“As a new actor, I don’t want to cause any problems,” he explained. “I don’t want to talk about things, I just want to do the best I can and get the pictures they want. So I held my tongue for a lot of it.”

He added, “But some of the other actors who had worked on a lot more sets than I did as the main characters. They would check our guns two and three times after the gunsmith gave them to us, whether they were cold or hot. ”

According to a search warrant from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, Baldwin was handed a gun that Deputy Principal Dave Halls advertised as a “cold weapon,” a term meaning there was no live bullets inside. However, this was not the case and when Baldwin pulled the trigger while rehearsing a scene the pistol fired.

One of three people, besides Halls and Baldwin, who handled the weapon was gunsmith Hanna Gutierrez Reed, who previously questioned her own abilities to use guns on a film set in a recent podcast. . As her guilt in the crash is questioned, Hudson noted that he believed she was doing a good job given the circumstances.

“Honestly, I think the gunsmith, as pressed for time as she was, was doing a fantastic job,” he said. “I even heard [director] Joel Souza has repeatedly praised her for being as sure as she was and as consistent and quick, too, on keeping the busy schedule. “

The actor concluded his thoughts on the matter by stating that the point is that using real guns on the set of a movie is a dangerous experience.

“Unloading any type of projectile is terrifying. Having been shot multiple times and faking my death for the camera has shed light on me in all negative ways,” he said. “It was a threat to life. It was too surreal and it’s just really unfortunate that what happened was happening because they were just trying to make a movie.”