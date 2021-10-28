Entertainment
PLAY FORWARD: Songster Williams carries the torch of tradition | Entertainment
It wasn’t planned, but Ifman ended on an Ohio stage in mid-2017.
Until then, it was the stage name of singer-songwriter Nicholas Edward Williams, who had transformed a childhood of frequent movements into a love of the wandering life, posing as a Ramblin Jack Elliott-style folkie. .
Eventually, however, Williams, who is performing at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center in Townsend on Friday, ran out of gas, and Ifman stopped at a particularly problematic concert, he recently told The Daily. Times.
I was playing almost 200 concerts a year for almost six years, and something just happened at that concert, he said. My wife was visiting family and I was playing in Cleveland, and everything that could go wrong with a show went wrong, from the promotion and the sound to the lack of audiences and my general attitude that day.
This is the only gig I stopped playing halfway through, and I had to look inside and say, There’s something going on here that I don’t know. With more exploration, I realized that I was deeply unhappy and unsure of what I was doing with the music. I had dreams and goals, but I didn’t know where I wanted to rest.
He canceled the rest of his tour dates that year, and he and his wife moved to Central America, where he found work in Costa Rica and spent the next year planting roots in several ways, he added. Growing up, he enjoyed trips across the country which included stops at national parks and family burial grounds, hikes from California to Pennsylvania which always varied by route and stops. This nurtured a love of the road as a young man, which was ideal for a busker who was only watching the next stop in the nearby town.
After the first tour (Whetherman) in 2010, over the next eight years, I would end up living in four different vehicles, gradually evolving into a better and bigger vehicle until I finally met my wife. he declares. When she joined the photo, we were still living on the road, but slowed down a bit as she enjoyed exploring.
Once we moved to Costa Rica it was a different way of life. It was kind of nice to be able to shower when you wanted, to have a washer and dryer right next door, to be family in one place.
At the same time, he began to explore his commitment to music, he said. What he found was that going back to the roots of those American traditions he immersed himself in as Thatman became more fulfilling, for himself and for the listeners who settle in and l listen to go back. His interest began in 2017, he said, when he met a little guitarist in upstate New York who would change his life.
Joan Crane was on oxygen with a breathing tube, sitting in the sun for three hours with a collapsed lung, but she was a student of Andy Cohen, who had studied with Reverend Gary Davis, so she had this lineage passed down to her, has Williams said. She carried the torch, also played the Old Time banjo, and I started taking lessons from her. This is how I started to understand what style of fingerpicking I was doing at the time, which was an amalgamation of Piedmont blues and folk blues. She put a thumbpick in my hands, and everything started to change to sound more distinct.
In Costa Rica, he started writing new songs and upon his return to the United States, he permanently retired the nickname Ifman, deciding instead to burn a record under his own name. As I Go Ramblin Around was released in June 2019, recorded in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and soon after its release, he and his family moved to Chattanooga, where he continued to add to his kit by soaking up the sounds of Norman Blake, Doc. Watson and Jimmie Rodgers.
That’s when things started to widen, he said. I love so many different styles of music, and I want to work on becoming a singer in the traditional form, kind of what Dom Flemons does. I like the idea of not being confined to a certain style or a certain box.
From there, he kicked off the American Songcatcher podcast and released a new album Folk Songs for Old Times Sake on Tuesday. It’s a collection of traditional tunes by everyone from Rodgers to Mississippi John Hurt to Elizabeth Cotten to the Carter family. Friday night’s performances will be heavy on those songs, which Williams says fits the Heritage Center and her own journey perfectly.
I really want to keep sharing these stories of artists who shaped American music as we know it today, he said. Honestly, that’s what Joan (who passed away last year) wanted from me, and for every lesson she would tell me to play forward. I like the selflessness of this mission, of not feeling vain about releasing my own music and the ego issues that come with it.
I think it’s a different art form for me to perform these songs and styles that fit so many demographics, and I see it when I play these songs at concerts, and I see how people appreciate it.
Steve Wildsmith was editor and writer for the Daily Times for almost 17 years; A recovering drug addict, he now works in media and marketing for Cornerstone of Recovery, a drug and alcohol treatment center in Blount County. Contact him at [email protected]
