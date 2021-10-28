Entertainment
Actor Barney the Dinosaur now has a job so hot it’ll ruin your childhood
Barney the purple dinosaur was a picture of fun and innocence when he surrounded the childhoods of many people, but these days the actor in the dinosaur costume has a less than innocent job.
Video unavailable
Barney the Dinosaur was beloved by many children in the late 90s and into the Millennium as he bounced like a purple ball of fun and innocence.
For 10 years, David Joyner has been the actor inside the Tyrannosaurus Rex costume that has helped children of a certain generation experience new situations in a fun and informative way.
These days, David helps adults on a journey of discovery, but now takes them on a scorching path that has a climatic end that would shatter childhood memories of the Purple T-Rex.
In 2001, David hung up the dinosaur costume in 2001 and became a spiritual healer.
(
Picture:
NBC NewsWire via Getty Images)
(
Picture:
Wireframe)
Nowadays, his path has led him on a more sensual path since he practices as a tantric sex therapist.
He now boasts of having several clients, called “goddesses” by David, who appreciate his tantric massages.
During these sessions, he “unblocks the energy” and a normal work week would allow him to “satisfy” two to four women during this period.
In his practice in Los Angeles, California, David offers sessions that last between three and four hours, in which the “goddesses” would pay $ 250 for the privilege of orgasmic massage.
(
Picture:
Wireframe)
For the money, guests are entitled to a ritual bath, a chakra balancing massage with the session reaching a climax with a guaranteed orgasm.
Talk to VICE, David said: When the lingam [penis] and the yoni [vagina] encounter, there is a certain energy occurring that the hands on the body alone cannot create.
When you descend on a woman (orally) it should be like saying grace, like blessing the food you are about to receive. “
David said that even when disguised as Barney the Dinosaur, he kept his energy level to a maximum on the set using his Tantric teachings, as it helped him “maintain an abundance of joy during the process.
(
Picture:
Instagram)
David continued: Before entering the [Barney] costume, I would pray and ask God to allow his divine loving spirit to flow through me through the costume and let that attract the children. This energy would always attract them.
Children are more spiritually connected than [adults]. A lot of times when I see infants and I’m in the grocery store or whatever, they start looking at me. I’m playing the joke, you know who I am.
He has been offering tantric massage since 2004 and promises on his website: “When you leave my session, you will feel more alive, more awake and more whole about who you are as a spiritual being.
“I will help you align and refine your awareness of life, your goals and desires, your communication with others, yourself and even your relationships.”
Do you have a story to sell? contact us at [email protected] or call us directly on 0207 29 33033.
Read more
Read more
Sources
2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/barney-dinosaur-actor-now-raunchy-25314893
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]