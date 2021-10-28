Actor Barney the Dinosaur now has a job so hot it’ll ruin your childhood

Barney the purple dinosaur was a picture of fun and innocence when he surrounded the childhoods of many people, but these days the actor in the dinosaur costume has a less than innocent job.

Barney the Dinosaur was beloved by many children in the late 90s and into the Millennium as he bounced like a purple ball of fun and innocence.

For 10 years, David Joyner has been the actor inside the Tyrannosaurus Rex costume that has helped children of a certain generation experience new situations in a fun and informative way.

These days, David helps adults on a journey of discovery, but now takes them on a scorching path that has a climatic end that would shatter childhood memories of the Purple T-Rex.

Nowadays, his path has led him on a more sensual path since he practices as a tantric sex therapist.

He now boasts of having several clients, called “goddesses” by David, who appreciate his tantric massages.

During these sessions, he “unblocks the energy” and a normal work week would allow him to “satisfy” two to four women during this period.

For the money, guests are entitled to a ritual bath, a chakra balancing massage with the session reaching a climax with a guaranteed orgasm.

Talk to VICE, David said: When the lingam [penis] and the yoni [vagina] encounter, there is a certain energy occurring that the hands on the body alone cannot create.

When you descend on a woman (orally) it should be like saying grace, like blessing the food you are about to receive. “

David continued: Before entering the [Barney] costume, I would pray and ask God to allow his divine loving spirit to flow through me through the costume and let that attract the children. This energy would always attract them.

Children are more spiritually connected than [adults]. A lot of times when I see infants and I’m in the grocery store or whatever, they start looking at me. I’m playing the joke, you know who I am.

He has been offering tantric massage since 2004 and promises on his website: “When you leave my session, you will feel more alive, more awake and more whole about who you are as a spiritual being.

“I will help you align and refine your awareness of life, your goals and desires, your communication with others, yourself and even your relationships.”

