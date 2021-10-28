Entertainment
TBP comedy / drama opens Friday | Entertainment
EAST TAWAS Tawas Bay Players Messiah on the Fridge, a comedy / drama opens Friday, October 29 at the Tawas Bay Playhouse, 401 Newman St., East Tawas.
The dates of the shows are from Friday October 29 to Sunday October 31 and from Thursday November 4 to Sunday November 7. Thursday through Saturday shows start at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday shows start at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets are available now on www.tawasbayplayers.com. Messiah on the Fridge Contains gentle adult language and situations, members of the public aged 14 and over are recommended. Tawas Bay Players asks its customers to respect social distancing and wear a face covering in the building in all common areas.
The cast members are Tina Wells as Lou Ann Hightower, Alan Dalton as Dwayne Hightower, Suzan Nemeth as Betsy Gridley, Michal Jacot as Reverend Cecil Hodges, Ray Skiver as Larry Williamson, Nicholas Serda as boy, Reesie Whitford as wife and John C Morris as a foreigner.
The small town of Elroy, SC is thrown into the Gospel spotlight when what appears to be the image of Jesus appears on a refrigerator in a trailer park. The discovery of Lou Ann Hightower, her husband Dwayne, and her best friend, Betsy, sets off a frenzy of old-fashioned conflict, fellowship and good business.
When the National Investigator turns looks into headlines, their trailer park becomes a mecca for miracle seekers and soul seekers. At the behest of the town’s business leaders, Betsy pretends to receive messages from the device-based apparition and the crowds multiply. Through the ordeal, the three undergo an evolution in their relationship with one another and are forced to come to terms with their low status in the caste system of the rural south.
The comedy / drama production team includes house manager Barb Hunter; Chief Bailiff, Tim Haskin; construction boss Jeff Chadwick; the construction team, Jeff Chadwick, Alan Dalton, Suzan Nemeth, Bob OMeara, Bill Archer and Jody Provost; scenery painting, Jody Provost; set dressing, Sheilah Monroe, Jody Provost, Kay Robson and Beth Borowski; props, Kay Robson, Sheilah Monroe, Tina Wells, Jody Provost and Beth Borowski; costumes, Dee Bixby, Anne Williams and Sue Elliot; makeup, Barb Richardson; hair, cast members; rehearsal technician, Kay Robson; director, Sheilah Monroe; assistant managers, Forrest Whitford and Sam Monroe; sound design, Ray Skiver; sound performance, Ray Skiver and Jody Provost; lighting design, Ed Krebs; lighting performance, Ed Krebs and Stacy Perrot; images / archives, Pat Casey and Mary Ann Michalski; board of directors, Stacy Perrot; publicity, Tara Western and Sue Duncan; ticket office, Pam Koepke, Nadeen OMeara and Penny Zacharias; biographies., Michal Jacot; and programs, Pat Casey.
