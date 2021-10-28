Alec Baldwin filming: Rust’s assistant manager tells police he didn’t check all rounds before handing actor a gun

The assistant director on the film Rust told police he did not check all the cartridges in the gun barrel to make sure they were all fake bullets before handing the gun over to actor Alec Baldwin.

Deputy Warden Davis Halls told police that when Rust Gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed showed him the weapon that Mr Baldwin later used before continuing the rehearsal, he only remembered three rounds, an affidavit filed in Santa Fe County Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday .

Mr Halls said he should have checked them all, but could not and could not recall whether Ms Gutierrez-Reed had spun the drum, according to the legal document.

The affidavit was part of a search warrant for the filming of the film in New Mexico.

When the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office asked Mr. Halls about gun safety procedures, he said:

He added that Mrs. Gutierrez-Reed opens the hatch and spins the drum, and I say cold gun on the set.

Mr Baldwin, 63, was rehearsing a scene when he fired the propeller pistol, fatally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injuring director Joel Souza, 48.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told a press conference on Wednesday that the propeller pistol was a .45 Long Colt that had a live bullet in the drum.

The police did not dismiss any charges. Authorities said a lead projectile was pulled from Mr. Souza’s shoulder. Sheriff Mendoza said it was apparently the same blow that hit both Ms Hutchins and Mr Souza.

An earlier affidavit indicated that Mr. Halls had cried cold when he handed it to Mr. Baldwin to indicate that he had no live ammunition.

The affidavit filed on Wednesday stated that Ms Gutierrez-Reed told authorities that on the day of the shooting, she examined the mannequins and made sure they were not hot bullets. When the film crew took a lunch break, the guns were secured in a safe on the propeller truck.

During lunch, [Ms Gutierrez-Reed] said the ammunition was left on a cart on the set, unsecured, the affidavit said.

Senior Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies for the State of New Mexico speaks during a press conference at the Santa Fe County Public Safety Building on October 27, 2021 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Ms Gutierrez-Reed told detectives that after the lunch break, Sarah Zachary, a member of the crew, took the guns out of the safe inside the truck and handed them to her. She said only a small number of people knew the combination to access the safe.

During the filming, Hannah informed that she handed the gun to Alec Baldwin a couple [of] times, and also delivered it to David Halls, according to the affidavit. When the affiant (the person who filed the affidavit) asked about live ammunition on the set, Hannah replied that no live ammunition is ever kept on the set.

Sheriff Mendoza said on Wednesday that during the investigation of the set, they found 500 rounds of ammunition, including blank rounds, dummy rounds, as well as suspected live rounds.

We know there was a live turn, as far as they were concerned, on set, he said.

The shooting took place inside a church, after which Mr Halls picked up the gun and handed it to Ms Gutierrez-Reed, according to the affidavit filed Wednesday.

Hannah was then told to open the gun so he could see what was inside. David said he could only remember at least four dummy cases with the hole in the side and one without the hole, the affidavit added.

Mr Halls indicated that this tower did not have a cap and was just the housing, he said. David said the incident was not a deliberate act.