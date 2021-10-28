“Parks and Recreation” actor accused of vandalizing George Floyd statue





An actor who had a small role on the NBC show Parks and recreation was accused of vandalizing a statue of George floyd. The article continues under advertisement According to New York Police Department Monday, 37 years old Micah Beals was arrested and charged with second degree criminal mischief for allegedly throwing gray paint on the statue of George Floyd in Union Square Park on October 3. The incident was first reported by the NYPD on the NYPD Hate Crimes Twitter earlier this month on October 4. The article continues under advertisement Source: NYPD / MEGA “On 10/03/21, at approx. 10:15 am, in Union Square Park, a person on a skateboard threw gray paint on the face and base of a statue of George Floyd ”, read on social media, accompanied by a video of the ‘incident. The article continues under advertisement “This act of cowardice and hatred is reprehensible,” said New York governor Kathy hochul said in a statement a day after the initial act of vandalism. According to The hill, the arrested suspect is better known by his stage name: Micha Femia. He would have had small roles in shows such as Parks and recreation and CSI: NY. The outlet also reported that Beals had previously been arrested once under his stage name for breaking curfew in Washington DC during the Capitol uprising on January 6. The article continues under advertisement Beals played the character of Len in the Season 3 episode “The Fight” of Parks and recreation, as well as Lead Teen Boy in the season two episode “Zoo York” of CSI: NY, according to IMDb. He has a total of ten acting credits according to the Online Movie Database. Source: BEN CRUMP LAW OFFICE The article continues under advertisement This arrest of Beals comes nearly a year and a half after the murder of George Floyd, and almost six months since Derek chauvin was convicted of Floyd’s murder. Beal’s arrest also comes just over a week after Radar reported that Derek Chauvin had hired a prominent lawyer to appeal his 22-year prison sentence for the murder of George Floyd. The new lawyer comes after he was shut down in his plea for a public defender. The article continues under advertisement “I would face a significant penalty for early access to these retirement funds,” Chauvin said as he tried to secure free representation. “The remaining amount would be less than the current debt I owe, including IRS taxes and other personal debts.” Source: Minnesota DOC / MEGA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://radaronline.com/p/parks-rec-actor-charged-vandalizing-george-floyd-statue-new-york-city/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos