Russia sets new daily coronavirus death record





MOSCOW Russia hit a new record for daily deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday as authorities across the country decided to prevent most people from working under a Kremlin order to stem the spread. The government coronavirus task force recorded 1,123 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily toll since the start of the pandemic. That number brought the official number of coronavirus deaths in the country to 233,898, by far the highest in Europe. The rate of infection remained high at 36,582, just slightly below an all-time high reported over the weekend. To fight the contagion, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a period of non-work from October 30 to November 7, when most state organizations and private companies must suspend their activities. Most shops, kindergartens, schools, gymnasiums and entertainment venues will be closed, while restaurants and cafes will only be open for take-out or delivery. Grocery stores, pharmacies and businesses operating key infrastructure can remain open. Access to museums, theaters, concert halls and other venues will be limited to people with digital codes on their smartphones to prove they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, a practice that will remain in place after November 7. . Putin also called on local authorities to order unvaccinated people over the age of 60 to stay in their homes and close nightclubs and other places of entertainment. He encouraged the most affected regions to start the period of work stoppage earlier and possibly extend it beyond November 7. Moscow is due to suspend most people’s work on Thursday. Russian authorities expect the holiday will help limit the spread of contagion by preventing people from accessing offices and public transport, but many Russians have sought to take advantage of the weather for a seaside holiday. before the long winter season. Airline ticket sales and hotel reservations at Russian Black Sea resorts have skyrocketed, prompting local authorities to shut down entertainment venues and limit access to restaurants and bars to avoid a spike infections. Package travel sales to Egypt have also skyrocketed. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted on Wednesday that the travel boom had raised concern among medical experts, but added that there were no plans to restrict travel. The government blamed the skyrocketing contagion and deaths on the slow pace of vaccination. Only about 49 million Russians, or about a third of the country’s nearly 146 million people, are fully immunized. Russia was the first country in the world to authorize a vaccine against the coronavirus, launching Sputnik V in August 2020, and has an abundant vaccine supply. But widespread public skepticism, blamed on conflicting signals from authorities, hampered adoption. ___ Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

